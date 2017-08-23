0/7 Replay Gallery More Galleries Skip
SEE SLIDESHOW
The top 7 startups from Y Combinator S’17 Demo Day 2
Day two of YC S’17 brought us autonomous store checkout, cannabis genomics and at home fertility testing. We whittled down the strong day of pitches to just seven hot companies. These are the startups our writers and the investors we spoke with were most excited about. If you want to check out the full list of startups from day 2 you can read about them here.
Additional reporting by Ryan Lawler and Katie Roof.
1/7
Modern Fertility – At-home test to check and monitor your fertility
2/7
Standard Cognition – AI-powered checkout in store
3/7
Py – Teach coders new skills on mobile
4/7
Rev Genomics – Cannabis genomics company
Advertisement
5/7
Dharma Labs – p2p lending on the blockchain
6/7
Quilt Data – Docker for data
7/7
Gameday – Fantasy sports app for everyone
TOP