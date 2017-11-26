The top 10 tech companies with the best fertility benefits

Thinking of starting a family but need a little help from science? IVF costs alone can be exorbitant, ranging from $12,000 to $20,000 per cycle, depending on where you live — and most couples will need to do two or three cycles just to get a baby.

The good news is, Facebook, Apple and Google paved the way for fertility perks a couple of years ago in an effort to entice more women to work for them.

Now several tech companies have followed with some pretty good IVF and other benefits to help you out. Here are the top 10 tech companies and the fertility benefits they offer.

*IVF data compiled courtesy of Fertility IQ Family Builder Index 2017-2018 and verified, where possible, with the company.

*Maternity and paternity leave verified with the company or, as noted where appropriate, courtesy of employee reporting on FairyGodboss.

#10 Intel

It turns out Intel does more than power computers with chips that go inside, it also cares about your insides when it comes to fertility. The company offers a generous $40,000 perk to cover IVF, which will possibly cover one or maybe two cycles, depending on where you live and the facility you go to.

#9 DOMO

In a new perk this year, the Utah-based b2b marketing software startup DOMO offers up to $40,000 in fertility benefits, which include IVF of at least two cycles, plus a preimplantation genetic screening (PGS), which is often not included in the price of IVF but is crucial in preventing genetically abnormal embryos.

This fertility perk can also be applied to diagnostic tests, ultrasounds, egg retrieval, ICSI, embryo assessment and transfer and egg freezing consultation.

The company also offers up to 10 weeks paid maternity, though new dads get only two weeks.

In another perk for expectant moms, DOMO offers a $2,000 wardrobe perk so employees can look stylish while their belly balloons over the next nine months.

New parents also get a $1,000 “baby bonus” to welcome the baby home (which can be applied to whatever the parents want including savings, baby gear, etc), plus a Domo onesie and a gift for the baby’s mom.

#8 PayPal

Paypal offers up to $50,000 in IVF benefits, including the equivalent of at least two cycles, plus PGS.

It also offers 16 weeks paid maternity leave and 8 weeks paid paternity leave.

#7 Microsoft

Microsoft offers up to $50,000 in IVF benefits, including the equivalent of at least two cycles, plus PGS. If the second cycle does not go well, Microsoft says, as of 2018, they’ll include a third cycle of IVF for hopeful parents, regardless of cost.

Any employee, male, female or same-sex couples are also able to apply the $50,000 benefit to egg or sperm freezing and cryopreservation of developed embryos for when you are ready to make a family.

Microsoft also allows for a generous paid maternity leave at up to 20 weeks for birth mothers, as well as 12 paid weeks of leave for parents of either gender. Go Seattle.

#6 Salesforce

Salesforce ups the ante with $75,000 in IVF benefits for its employees. It also includes three cycles in the process and PGS.

The company also offers 12 weeks paid maternity and paternity leave and another 8 weeks unpaid leave for moms who need a little more time, according to FairyGodboss.

#5 Google

Like Salesforce, Google offers up to $75,000 in IVF benefits for its employees, including three IVF cycles and PGS.

Parents of either gender also receive 12 paid weeks of leave after the birth of a child. Birth mothers receive 18 weeks of paid leave.

Parents returning to work after 10+ weeks of maternity/paternity can also ease back in with part-time for another two weeks.

Google also famously offers egg-freezing for employees and their partners as well as reimbursement for surrogacy and adoption fees, including legal fees associated with adoption.

#4 LinkedIn

LinkedIn links employees up with a whopping $100,000 in IVF benefits, three cycles and PGS.

But it’s paid maternity policy is a little more average at 11 weeks off to recover. It also offers the San Francisco requisite six weeks of paid paternity leave, according to Fairy Godboss.

#3 Pinterest

Pinterest rivals many of the top tech companies with no cap on the amount for IVF, at up to four cycles and PGS.

It also offers 16 weeks paid leave for both moms and dads, plus an additional 4 weeks as a transition month, where parents are only required to come in once a week for 100% pay.

Further, in the spirit of family friendliness, Pinterest offers $5,000 in net benefits for adoption and $20,000 in net benefits for surrogacy.

#2 Facebook

Facebook started the trend and is still in the tops on fertility benefits. It offers a whopping $100,000 in IVF coverage, including up to four cycles and PGS with every cycle.

Other perks include up to four months of paid maternity or paternity leave. This benefit applies to birth moms and dads or adoptive parents and is available to same-sex couples.

Facebook also provides up to $4,000 in “new child” benefits, which companies sometimes include to allow for expenses from food to laundry services and anything you’d need in those first few weeks to make life easier with a newborn.

The company also subsidizes day care costs, a rarity for most companies but one that makes coming back to work much easier on moms, who statistically bare the load of childcare and may be less likely to drop out of the workforce if childcare costs are lowered.

Facebook also provides lactation training and onsite fitness classes to help expectant moms prepare for the marathon they’re about to endure.

And, of course, the company provides egg-freezing, which can cost in excess of $10,000 in out-of-pocket expenses.

#1 Spotify

There’s a reason this company is number one on our list. Spotify is music to the ears of anyone hoping for several chances at a test tube baby at the best facilities. The company offers unlimited IVF perks. As in, all the IVF cycles and PGS testing you could possibly want or need.

Pair that with six months in paid maternity leave and the equivalent six months in paid paternity leave. Not only that but any employee can apply this benefit to kids age three and under. All employees who had kids after 2013 are eligible for this benefit, not just those with newborns.

Parents can also split this time into separate periods, if they choose.

On top of that, Spotify includes a “Welcome Back!” program to help parents transition back into the workforce after their leave, which includes allowing them to work from home on a part-time schedule and with flexible hours. Gotta love the Swedes.

