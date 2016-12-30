The top 10 best of VR in 2016
After spending the better part of 2016 researching, analyzing and experimenting in the Virtual Reality industry, here is what I’ve found to be the Top 10 VR experiences of the past year.
This subjectively compiled list is informed by my own experiences spending more than 100 hours in Virtual Reality across all major platforms, as well as from observing first-time experiences, reactions and excitement from nearly 100 users “new to VR” in the Shasta VR Lab in San Francisco. Here are the best that we’ve seen this year…
10. YouTube VR (Gear VR, Daydream, Cardboard, Web VR) // Best WebVR Experience
9. Batman: Arkham VR (Playstation VR) // Best Mega-IP Extension
8. Rec Room (Oculus Touch, HTC Vive) // Best Social VR
7. Ritchie’s Plank Experience (HTC Vive) // Best Presence in VR
6. TheBlu, Wevr (HTC Vive) // Most Demoed Application
5. VR Sports Challenge (Oculus Touch) // Best Sports in VR
4. Gnomes & Goblins (preview), Wevr (HTC Vive) // Best Interactive Cinematic
3. Raw Data, Survios (HTC Vive) // Most Addictive VR Experience
2. TiltBrush (HTC Vive) // Most Loved VR Experience
1. Space Pirate Trainer (Oculus Touch, HTC Vive) // Most Requested VR Experience
