The most monocle-dropping tech acquisitions of the past five years
Looking at the roster of tech’s most notable acquisitions is like opening a time capsule not just of companies, but of the attitudes that surrounded them. For example, Facebook’s purchase of WhatsApp makes total sense now, but when the deal was announced in 2014, a lot of people, especially in the U.S., didn’t quite grasp why a messaging app was worth $19 billion. This is a list of tech deals from the past half decade that were surprising because of their size, impact or seeming randomness. Some have paid off, while others (cough*Microsoft-Nokia*cough) remain head-scratchers.
April 2012: Facebook agrees to buy Instagram for $1 billion
May 2013: Yahoo confirms it will buy Tumblr for $1.1 billion
June 2013: Google agrees to buy Waze for $1.1 billion
August 2013: Amazon says it will pay about $1 billion for Twitch
September 2013: Microsoft enters deal to buy Nokia’s hardware division for $7.2 billion
January 2014: Google announces acquisition of Deepmind for more than $500 million
February 2014: Rakuten says it will buy Viber for $900 million
February 2014: Facebook announces purchase of WhatsApp for $19 billion
March 2014: Facebook announces it will acquire Oculus Rift for $2 billion
October 2015: Dell agrees to buy EMC for $67 billion
July 2016: Microsoft agrees to acquired LinkedIn for $26.2 billion
August 2016: Didi Chuxing confirms it agreed to buy Uber China
January 2017: Cisco says it will acquire AppDynamics for $3.7 billion
June 2017: Amazon agrees to buy Whole Foods in deal worth $13.7 billion
