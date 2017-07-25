From growing pains to growing up, the startup hardware industry gets real in 2017
Last month, the international Sino-US hardware technology accelerator and investment firm HAX released its state of the union address on trends in the hardware industry to a select group in San Francisco.
The massive 243 slide-long deck and accompanying over-an-hour presentation included a few nuggets that we were able to comb through today.
Primarily for the folks at HAX, these are the days when hardware is coming of age, driven by more sophisticated software development. As the company says, “software is eating the world, and the world is hardware.”
I wrote about their report last year around this time and thought it’d be worthwhile to revisit the group’s assessments, prognostications, and provocations as one of the most prolific investors in hardware startups around.
U.S. Investment in internet of things is slowing
Investment in robotics is blowing up
The value in hardware is real
Big companies are betting big on hardware technology
Mergers and acquisition are on the rise
Hardware is becoming more about software
Security is coming to the forefront
Insurance drives adoption
Data is critical — hardware enables its collection
Data collection is everywhere
First generation devices will be eaten by their young
The new generation will talk… and listen
Smart glasses ain't dead yet
Tupac was the tip of the iceberg
"Wellness" isn't the watchword, actual health is
The farm is going high tech
Put your weed in it
The robots are coming in the home
The robots are coming in the workplace too
China plans to lead the robot revolution
China isn't the only nation looking to compete
Behind all of these nascent tech companies are new funds
