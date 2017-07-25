From growing pains to growing up, the startup hardware industry gets real in 2017

From growing pains to growing up, the startup hardware industry gets real in 2017

Last month, the international Sino-US hardware technology accelerator and investment firm HAX released its state of the union address on trends in the hardware industry to a select group in San Francisco.

The massive 243 slide-long deck and accompanying over-an-hour presentation included a few nuggets that we were able to comb through today.

Primarily for the folks at HAX, these are the days when hardware is coming of age, driven by more sophisticated software development. As the company says, “software is eating the world, and the world is hardware.”

I wrote about their report last year around this time and thought it’d be worthwhile to revisit the group’s assessments, prognostications, and provocations as one of the most prolific investors in hardware startups around.

The most important takeaway is perhaps that tech-enabled everything is our future (at least according to HAX). Businesses from insurance companies to healthcare companies have reasons for getting more tech-enabled sensors into homes and onto bodies, while logistics businesses, farms, manufacturers, retailers, and real estate businesses will look to automate and embed “intelligence” into every corner of their operations.
Beyond those observations, HAX’s new state of the industry presentation emphasizes the importance of thinking internationally as a hardware startup. Australia and France offer incentives for new business and China’s manufacturing expertise, free-flowing capital, and government support are making it the dominant locale for hardware startups and investing. Of the 18 hardware startups that are currently worth more than $1 billion, 11 of them are from China.

 

U.S. Investment in internet of things is slowing

The pace of investment in internet of things startups  seems to be slowing. That makes sense given that large manufacturers are quickly embracing embedded sensing technologies into more everyday products.

Investment in robotics is blowing up

Robotics-focused companies are having a field day. The automation trend is taking off in part due to advances in sensing technologies and the fact that with more data coming from all directions responses to what that data tells us can become more automated as well. The more our machines know, the better able they are to initiate and manage responses.

The value in hardware is real

Lots of companies have raised lots of money to enhance our physical world — either by making us more aware of our surroundings, or our surroundings more aware of us.

Big companies are betting big on hardware technology

Tech companies like Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, Baidu, Tencent, Snap and industrial companies like GE, Siemens, and automotive giants like Toyota, GM, and Ford are all making big bets on hardware and the software that will power its evolution.

Mergers and acquisition are on the rise

Increasingly, the interest from big corporations is taking the form of open checkbooks for big-ticket acquisitions in the hardware space. Like SoftBank buying the chip manufacturer, ARM, for $32 billion; Intel’s $15 billion buy of MobileEye; and Amazon’s $775 million acquisition of Kiva Systems.

Hardware is becoming more about software

As the actual components that hardware companies use become more commoditized, the software powering different applications becomes much more important.

Security is coming to the forefront

As tech-enabled devices proliferate, the need for companies to ensure that they’re secure increases. When everything from children’s toys, to a home refrigerator or even a family car becomes exposed to hackers, then companies can no longer rely on a motto of “move fast and break things”.

Insurance drives adoption

Big insurers are pushing consumer adoption of hardware technologies as a way to collect data and reduce risk.

Data is critical — hardware enables its collection

Data is important for any number of industries and sensor-enabled hardware is a way for companies to collect it. Watches and activity trackers were merely the first of a growing number of pathways for “smart” machines to track you and share that information for either your personal gain or a corporation’s (oftentimes it’s both). It’s already in everything from healthcare to education.

Data collection is everywhere

If corporations aren’t tracking you, they’re tracking SOMETHING. From the energy consumption within a building to rainfall in a field, the proliferation of sensors drives intelligence which drives automation across all human endeavors.

First generation devices will be eaten by their young

First generation technologies — the initial smart trackers and smart watches that were supposed to augur a new generation of awareness will be replaced by better, more sophisticated tools.

The new generation will talk… and listen

The power of the voice is dominant in the new generation of consumer hardware, says HAX. Consumers can expect to see more gadgets that listen to what they say and will get them… will really really get them.

Smart glasses ain't dead yet

Smart glasses are feeling much better. After the glasshole debacle, the technology is getting a new lease on life in both consumer and business use cases, thanks to Google’s continued commitment to Glass for business, and Snap making a spectacle with Spectacles.

Tupac was the tip of the iceberg

Holographic Tupac (which wasn’t actually a hologram) and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (which was) were the tip of the hologram iceberg. Expect the new real virtuality to bring a new level of spectacle to everyday living (without the glasses).

"Wellness" isn't the watchword, actual health is

Rather than simply tracking your health, the next generation of hardware in the medical world will not just diagnose, but deliver treatments as well. This is true from pain relief to mental health and smart pills for drug delivery.

The farm is going high tech

SoftBank isn’t the only firm betting on the farm. Agtech is emerging as a central focus for many venture investors, and hardware is a critical component of their push into food cultivation. Next to genetics, hardware could have the biggest impact on how the earth feeds its next billion human inhabitants.

Put your weed in it

A subset of the whole agricultural revolution, as the U.S. keeps moving on the slow path to legalization, expect more dollars to go into cannabis crop cultivation. From vapes to volume cultivation, the folks at HAX expect cannabis to be more of a cash cow.

The robots are coming in the home

In the next five years, industry analysts project that the market for home robotics will be worth $13 billion. Let’s hope there are still people around to enjoy the efficiency.

The robots are coming in the workplace too

Our robot overlords will be present not just in our homes, but in the places where we work as well, says HAX. From Amazon in the U.S. to everything sold on Alibaba in China, the robots are coming to automate it all.

China plans to lead the robot revolution

China’s push deeper into the technology stack is an example of the nation’s top down approach to its innovation goals. Backed by massive government spending across universities, technology developers, and private industry, expect the country to try to take a pole position in everything from artificial intelligence to equipment manufacturing as it solidifies its position as the hardware manufacturer to the world.

China isn't the only nation looking to compete

As prices for everything from real estate to developer talent continue to climb in Silicon Valley (and as government support for sciences wanes) other nations are looking for to  carve out their piece of the hardware industry’s tasty pie. France has become a significant player in the global technology innovation revolution for hardware manufacturing and other nations are nipping at its heels.

Behind all of these nascent tech companies are new funds

There’s a growing number of firms beyond HAX that are specializing in hardware investment. And they’re raising increasingly larger funds. It all points to the global opportunity that financiers see in technology’s hardware boom.

