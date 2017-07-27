The evolution of the iPod

Earlier today, Apple announced that it’s finally discontinuing the iPod nano and shuffle once and for all, making the touch the last iPod standing. Four years after the end of the iPod classic, it’s no surprise that the company would sunset its contemporaries, but it’s still a bittersweet moment nonetheless.

The death of the two products marks the end of an era that began in 2001, with the introduction of the first iPod. The line has, naturally, evolved quite a bit through the years, and ultimately the shuffle and nano simply didn’t make a lot of sense in the world of the iPhone and Apple Music.

Instead of simply mourning the loss of the devices, let’s celebrate the rich and full existences they led before shuffling off this mortal coil into the cold, unforgiving world of eBay auctions.