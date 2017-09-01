The coolest new Star Wars toys from Force Friday
Today marks the second Force Friday. It’s not so much a proper holiday ( the “real” Star Wars Day was a few months ago) as it is a savvy marketing move. Disney started the tradition back in 2015 ahead of the release of The Force Awakens as an opportunity to build hype and announce a bunch of products without giving up too many secrets ahead of the film’s release.
The impending arrival of Episode VII: The Last Jedi has brought a ton of new Star Wars merch, ranging from big names like LEGO and Lenovo to startups including Sphero and littleBits. It’s also offered a little more insight into the upcoming film, including the debut of the BB-9E, a Dark Side sibling of The Force Awakens’ breakout star, BB-8.
Here are a few highlights hitting stores.
littleBits Droid Inventor Kit ($99)
Sphero R2-D2 and BB-9E ($149, $179)
Lenovo Jedi Challenges ($200)
LEGO Ultimate Collector Series Millennium Falcon Kit ($800)
Propel Star Wars Battle Drones ($179)
Hasbro Plush Porg ($49)
TOP