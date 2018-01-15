The best gadgets we saw at CES 2018

The best gadgets we saw at CES 2018

Another CES is in the books. The country’s biggest consumer electronics show featured some 3,900 exhibitors spread out over 2.75 million square feet, making it the largest floor in the show’s history, according to the CTA.

Our bodies and brains are exhausted from all the new gadgets, but before we cast off the show for good, let’s take a look at some of the best things we saw at this year’s event. We’ve asked our staff to handpick an item or two that really stood out in the halls of the Sands and the flickering lights of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Here are a few of our favorites.

Sony's Aibo

Things didn’t end too well for poor Aibo the last time around, but no one ever said love was easy. And besides, who are we to say “no” to those ridiculous puppy dog eyes? Granted, $1,600 (plus a monthly service fee) is a ridiculous sum of money to pay for a high tech toy — especially an unproven one. But Sony managed to win us over with the new Aibo during what was an otherwise lackluster CES showing.

Lenovo Smart Display

Google had a good CES, thanks in no small part to the company’s decision to forgo its own Echo Show competitor, in favor of third-party options. For now, Lenovo’s Smart Display stands at the top of the heap, with a nice design from a solid hardware maker. Assistant may not have passed Alexa at this year’s show, but it’s certainly helped cement its role as a serious contender.

Lishtot TestDrop

More often than not, CES is a show of iterative upgrades — keeping consumers locked into the yearly upgrade cycle. But some hardware makers are actually looking to make a difference. Testdrop jumped out at us as one of the potentially more important products of the show. The Guitar pick-shaped device is capable of testing the quality of drinking water by examining the electric field around it.

Omron's Forpheus Ping Pong playing robot

Let’s be honest, it wasn’t too tough keeping Tito entertained at CES last week, but none of the gadgets he saw were any match for the Omron Forpheus. The ping pong playing robot features a built-in LED screen featuring encouraging messages, all while whipping your butt at a round of table tennis.

Peak Design Everyday Backpack

Not a gadget, exactly, but Peak Design’s Kickstarter triumph, the Everyday Backpack really won Matt over this year. At $300, it’s not cheap, but it looks great and is capable of holding even our ridiculous array of gadgetry.

Kohler Numi intelligent toilet

After some questionable food choices, my hotel toilet was my gadget pick of the show, too. But Kohler’s Numi intelligent toilet is on the list for…different reasons. The smart piece of plumbing has an sensor that activates a foot warmer and heated seat, along with ambient lighting, a bidet and, naturally, music.

