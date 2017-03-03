The 8 virtual reality films I can’t wait to experience at Tribeca Film Fest 2017

With virtual reality, Hollywood and Silicon Valley have never been more closely aligned in their desire to push the boundaries of how people emotionally interact with technology. Video games may be drawing in a huge deal of interest but there are also an army of filmmakers and creatives looking at how they can use VR to draw viewers in and experience something breath-taking.

Today, Tribeca Film Festival shared the list of films and experiences that will be showcased at its Virtual Arcade and Storyscapes exhibitions. There are 29 virtual reality and “innovative exhibitions” in this year’s batch of immersive filmmaking, including a whole lot of experiences that are being shown off for the first time ever. I’m hoping to check out each and every one of these at Tribeca Film Fest later next month, but here are the eight films and experiences that are going to be the toughest for me to wait for.