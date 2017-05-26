The 18 most memorable quotes of Disrupt New York 2017

0/18 Replay Gallery More Galleries Skip
1/18
Naval Ravikant of AngelList at Disrupt NY
2/18
FCC Commissioner Mignon Clyburn at Disrupt NY
3/18
Peter Rawlinson of Lucid Motors at Disrupt NY
4/18
Raj Nair of Ford at Disrupt NY
Advertisement
5/18
Mark Thompson of The New York Times at Disrupt NY
6/18
Derek Jeter of The Players' Tribune at Disrupt NY
7/18
Brittany Packnett of Campaign Zero at Disrupt NY 2017.
8/18
Rachel Haurwitz of Caribou Biosciences at Disrupt NY 2017
Advertisement
9/18
Tim Kendall of Pinterest at Disrupt NY
10/18
Mike Allen of Axios at Disrupt NY
11/18
Eric Kinariwala of Capsule at Disrupt NY
12/18
Paul Dabrowski of Synthego at Disrupt NY
Advertisement
13/18
Kevin Weil of Instagram at Disrupt NY
14/18
Liz Wessel of WayUp at Disrupt NY
15/18
Mario Schlosser of Oscar Health at Disrupt NY
16/18
Emily Weiss of Glossier at Disrupt NY
Advertisement
17/18
Bob Lord of Yahoo at Disrupt NY
18/18
Stuart Ellman of RRE Ventures at Disrupt NY
TOP