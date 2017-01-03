The 11 biggest tech acquisitions of 2016

The 11 biggest tech acquisitions of 2016

Unlike IPOs, 2016 was pretty active for tech M&A. The year resulted in $612.9 billion in global tech deals, according to Dealogic, which made it the second best year for acquisitions. It nearly kept up the pace of record-setting 2015, where we saw $691.4 billion in tech transactions across the world.

A confluence of factors led to consolidation amongst semiconductors and enterprise tech. Some big bets were also made on automotive technology.

And expert dealmakers expect the trend to continue.

“We predict that 2017 will be strong,” says Jamie Leigh, a partner at Cooley. They’re expecting “continued private equity focus on tech and big buyers looking to remain competitive in the market places as sectors converge.”

Sam Angus, partner at Fenwick & West says “we will see demand for AI, security, big data and cloud companies/technologies as the large incumbents companies seek to their expand market positions in these areas.”

So what were the biggest deals of 2016? These were the top 11:

Qualcomm buys NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm wasn’t messing around when it announced that it would pay $47 billion for NXP Semiconductors. Slowed smartphone growth was what inspired Qualcomm to make a bid for the biggest chip supplier in the automotive field. The deal was the largest in the chip industry’s history.

Softbank buys ARM Holdings

$31.6 billion is what it cost Softbank to acquire chip designer ARM Holdings. The UK-based company is a big force in mobile technology and its microprocessors are used in phones from Samsung and Apple. But Softbank said it was their Internet of Things business that excited them the most.

Microsoft buys LinkedIn

$26.2 billion is what Microsoft paid to have the professional social network join its ranks. LinkedIn’s stock struggled earlier in the year after it neglected to meet investors’ sky-high expectations and Microsoft recognized this as a good time to make an offer. They’re hoping that there will be synergies with Microsoft’s other enterprise businesses.

Analog buys Linear Technology

Chipmakers dominated the mega mergers space and Linear Technology is set to be acquired for $14.8 billion.  The two will form a joint effort in making analog chips, which process things like light and sound and convert them into electronic signals. The deal will also help Analog compete with Texas Instruments, the biggest analog chip vender.

Quintiles Transactional buys IMS Health

Quintiles Transactional paid $14.7 billion (including debt) to acquire healthcare technology provider IMS Health. The Connecticut-based data company analyzes electronic records and sells the insights to drugmakers. The two businesses will combine forces to aid in research and data services for the pharmaceutical industry.

Oracle buys NetSuite

Oracle paid $9.5 billion to buy NetSuite, an attempt to boost its enterprise cloud offerings. NetSuite helps businesses manage a variety of services, including accounting, e-commerce and customer relations. Oracle has been slow to develop Internet-based tools and is hoping that the acquisition will accelerate their growth in this category.

Samsung buys Harman

Samsung Electronics announced in November that it would pay $8.9 billion (including debt) for Harman International Industries. The goal is to boost Samsung’s automotive technology, where Harman has been innovative. In addition to its popular speakers, Harman has developed navigation systems for connected cars.

Mico Focus buys Hewlett Packard Enterprise (software)

In 2015, Hewlett-Packard split into two companies. And in 2016, HP divided up even more. UK-based Micro Focus unveiled its plans to buy the software assets of HPE for $8.8 billion. Through the deal, the enterprise software company will be inheriting HPE’s big data and security businesses.

Tencent buys (most of) Supercell

Tencent paid $8.6 billion for 84% of Supercell. The Chinese investment company bought a controlling stake in the Finnish maker of hit games like Clash of Clans, betting that it will continue to recreate this viral success. The deal valued Supercell above $10 billion.

Computer Sciences Corp (CSC) buys HPE (enterprise services)

Another chunk of HP’s business got separated in 2016. Computer Sciences Corp (CSC) is paying $8.3 billion (including debt) for its IT services business. HPE shareholders will still own 50% of the merged companies.

Didi Chuxing buys Uber China

After a bitter rivalry, few expected Uber to throw in the towel on its Chinese business and sell to Didi. But $7 billion was what it took for Uber to walk away and focus on the parts of the world where it excels. Many suspect that Uber did this to clean up its balance sheet ahead of an eventual IPO.

