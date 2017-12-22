TechCrunch’s Favorite Things of 2017
Good news, everyone! We survived 2017!
Each December, the TechCrunch staff members (our writers, editors, video, and social teams) get together and make a big ol’ list of our favorite things from that year. The apps, or gadgets, or movies, or music (or really anything) we loved.
We tend to be a pretty picky bunch, and these are the things that made, and continue to make, the cut. These are the things that made our year better, and made it through to the end of 2017 right alongside us.
Matthew Panzarino (Editor-in-Chief): Propel's Quadcopters
Matthew Panzarino (Editor-in-Chief): Adidas Futurecraft
Matthew Panzarino (Editor-in-Chief): This Is Ground Voyager 2
Matthew Panzarino (Editor-in-Chief): Radio Flyer Landspeeder
Matthew Panzarino (Editor-in-Chief): GOAT/StockX
Darrell Etherington (Writer): B&O Beoplay e8
Darrell Etherington (Writer): Fufijilm X100F
Darrell Etherington (Writer): Kindle Oasis
Darrell Etherington (Writer): Amazon Echo
Darrell Etherington (Writer): Nintendo Switch
Bryce Durbin (Illustrator): Libby
Bryce Durbin (Illustrator): DeathBall
Greg Kumparak (Editor): The Big Sick
Natasha Lomas (Writer): Dubble
Brian Heater (Hardware Editor): Thor Ragnarok
Brian Heater (Hardware Editor): Nura headphones
Brian Heater (Hardware Editor): Twin Peaks Part Deux
Brian Heater (Hardware Editor): Katy Tur's Unbelievable
Megan Rose Dickey (Writer): Insight Timer Meditation
Megan Rose Dickey (Writer): Airpods
Megan Rose Dickey (Writer): Chef'd
Megan Rose Dickey (Writer): Timepage
Megan Rose Dickey (Writer): Ultimate Ears Wonderboom
Megan Rose Dickey (Writer): LastPass
Megan Rose Dickey (Writer): Bitmoji
Megan Rose Dickey (Writer): Maven
Devin Coldewey (Writer): The Voyager Golden Record
Devin Coldewey (Writer): Blue Planet II
Romain Dillet (Writer): Airplane mode
Sarah Buhr (Writer): Stranger Things
Sarah Buhr (Writer): The return of Curb Your Enthusiasm
Sarah Buhr (Writer): iPhone X
Sarah Buhr (Writer): Babylist
Sarah Buhr (Writer): Naps!
Sarah Buhr (Writer): Sonos
Travis Bernard (Director of Audience Development): SNES Classic
Travis Bernard (Director of Audience Development): Killerqueen
Travis Bernard (Director of Audience Development): Godless
Travis Bernard (Director of Audience Development): Echo Show
Yashad Kulkarni (Head of Video): Satechi Type C Pro Adapter
Yashad Kulkarni (Head of Video): Ostritch Pillow Mini
