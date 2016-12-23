TechCrunch’s Favorite Things of 2016

We made it! 2016, the year that might go down in history books as “The one where the simulation glitched out a little” is… just about over.

We see a lot of stuff at TechCrunch. Lots and lots of stuff. Gadgets. Apps. Stuff that has inexplicably been made “smart”. Stuff that solves huge problems — and stuff that solves problems literally no one on earth really has. We obsess over it all; it’s basically a job requirement.

It also means we end up with a pretty high bar for the stuff we truly like.

Each year, we compile a list of the things that we — from our writers, to our editors, to our video and social teams — really, really liked across the last 12 months. The stuff we keep around, and that we’re excited about. The stuff that has made our year better in some way. This is our list for 2016. Enjoy!

