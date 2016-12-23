TechCrunch’s Favorite Things of 2016
We made it! 2016, the year that might go down in history books as “The one where the simulation glitched out a little” is… just about over.
We see a lot of stuff at TechCrunch. Lots and lots of stuff. Gadgets. Apps. Stuff that has inexplicably been made “smart”. Stuff that solves huge problems — and stuff that solves problems literally no one on earth really has. We obsess over it all; it’s basically a job requirement.
It also means we end up with a pretty high bar for the stuff we truly like.
Each year, we compile a list of the things that we — from our writers, to our editors, to our video and social teams — really, really liked across the last 12 months. The stuff we keep around, and that we’re excited about. The stuff that has made our year better in some way. This is our list for 2016. Enjoy!
(Click the arrow to the right to proceed — or, if you’re on mobile, just scroll!)
Matthew Panzarino (Editor-in-Chief): Sphero's Forceband
Matthew Panzarino (Editor-in-Chief): Apple AirPods
Greg Kumparak (Editor): Pokemon Go
Greg Kumparak (Editor): The return of Doug Aamoth
Anthony Ha (Writer): Trunk Club
Devin Coldewey (Writer): This ridiculous button pressing game
Devin Coldewey (Writer): NES Classic
Brian Heater (Hardware Editor): Microsoft's Surface Studio and Surface Dial
Travis Bernard (Director of Audience Development): Stance Socks
Haje Jan Kamps (Writer): Pocket Tripod
Sarah Buhr (Writer): Plantronics Backbeats
Felicia Williams (Producer): MekaMon's fighting robots
Felicia Williams (Producer): These unofficial Apple Watch Bands on Amazon
Much of the staff: DJI's Mavic Pro Drone
John Biggs (Writer): LIFX Light Bulbs
Romain Dillet (Writer): Ulysses
Romain Dillet (Writer): Libratone Zipp Speakers
Romain Dillet (Writer): Kindle Oasis
Katie Roof (Writer/Video Host): All the clothes rental startups
Lora Kolodny (Emerging Tech Editor) Kinsa's Smart Thermometer
John Mannes (Writer): Karmic Koben S
Fitz Tepper (Writer): Amazon's Echo Dot
Matt Burns (Senior Editor): Captain Fantastic
Darrell Etherington (Writer): Erato Apollo 7
Doug Aamoth (Videos): The Black And Decker Power Scrubber
