Take a tour of Slack’s new NYC office

Slack has been busy lately.

The two-year-old company has covered a lot of ground since it launched. Beyond growing to 4 million daily active users and 1.25 million paid users, the company also just announced a long-awaited feature: threaded conversations. Plus, Slack has moved into seven global offices, including San Francisco, Vancouver, Melbourne, London, Toronto, Dublin and now NYC.

The company has more than 650 employees and is looking to hire to fill the 85 desk spaces at the new NYC headquarters. Alongside enterprise sales staff, new members of the Intelligence team will join former Foursquare SVP of product management Noah Weiss, who is leading Slack’s new Search, Learning and Intelligence department.

As he said on Medium:

Slack is well on its way to building the new business operating system. Weaving in an intelligent layer is a huge opportunity to enhance the product for people who use Slack and the platform for developers who build on top of it.

Weiss says that NY is a great market to head up that effort due to a wealth of technical talent, the nascent startup ecosystem and the diversity of people and industries in the city.

Click through to take a tour of the new Slack NYC office.

This is Slack’s new office — it opened today and marks the company’s first presence in New York City.

It’s in the East Village — at Lafayette Street and Astor Place.

The office is on the top floor of a landmark building built in the 1880s, and totals more than 15,000 square feet.

The new location will be home to the company’s enterprise sales efforts, as well as AI research — which will be called the Search, Learning and Intelligence division and led by Noah Weiss, former SVP of product at Foursquare.

The office will hold 85 employees — and Slack says they are hiring for the new office.

These wooden bleachers were made with custom millwork, and seem like a pretty cool place to hang out and work.

Snack room!

Slack says that the non-symmetrical geometry of the space helps manage acoustics and minimize sound reflection.

There are six giant skylights — four existing and two that Slack built.

This will be Slack’s seventh office — the rest are in San Francisco, Vancouver, Melbourne, London, Toronto and Dublin.

