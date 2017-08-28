SpaceX’s Hyperloop Pod speed competition in photos

SpaceX held its second big Hyperloop Pod design competition for student teams on Sunday, and the goal was to field the fastest pod in a race down the mile-long test track SpaceX built near its HQ in Hawthorne, CA.

Three finalist teams ran their pods on Sunday, aiming to break records. One team, WARR Hyperloop from the Technical University of Munich, emerged victorious. But the whole event was incredibly interesting, especially if you’re interested in aerospace, transportation or Hyperloop engineering in general.

Take a look at what it was like to be there – and to watch Elon Musk do a little dance and eats some ice cream.