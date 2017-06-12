Sony updates its PlayStation franchises with new Uncharted, Gran Turismo, God of War and others
Sony has been in control of a solid games catalog, both exclusive and multi-platform for the better part of this console generation. This year’s E3 presentation was no different, with updates to famous franchises like God of War, Gran Turismo, Ace Combat and more.
Of course, there were also tons of indie and new studio titles announced for both the PS4 Pro console itself and the PS VR platform.
Click through (desktop) or scroll down (mobile) to see what new games you’ll likely be playing next year.
Gran Turismo Sport
God of War 4
Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Shadow of the Colossus
Star Child VR
The Inpatient
Monsters of the Deep Final Fantasy XV
Bravo Team
Detroit: Become Human
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
Monster Hunter: World
Days Gone
Spider-Man
