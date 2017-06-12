Sony updates its PlayStation franchises with new Uncharted, Gran Turismo, God of War and others

Sony has been in control of a solid games catalog, both exclusive and multi-platform for the better part of this console generation. This year’s E3 presentation was no different, with updates to famous franchises like God of War, Gran Turismo, Ace Combat and more.

Of course, there were also tons of indie and new studio titles announced for both the PS4 Pro console itself and the PS VR platform.

