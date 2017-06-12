Sony updates its PlayStation franchises with new Uncharted, Gran Turismo, God of War and others



Sony has been in control of a solid games catalog, both exclusive and multi-platform for the better part of this console generation. This year’s E3 presentation was no different, with updates to famous franchises like God of War, Gran Turismo, Ace Combat and more.

Of course, there were also tons of indie and new studio titles announced for both the PS4 Pro console itself and the PS VR platform.

Click through (desktop) or scroll down (mobile) to see what new games you’ll likely be playing next year.

Gran Turismo Sport

Polyphony Digital was at the forefront of console racing simulators for years…then Forza and its sequels came along. But, now is the age of 4K, and Polyphony Digital always understood great graphics and physics.

Gran Turismo Sport will debut on the PS4 and Pro models, with 4K visuals to match, starting next year.

God of War 4

As much a game about parenting and slaying demons and gods, God of War 4 is all about seeing Kratos become mature. Not only as a father — to his son that comes along for the story — but with this beard. However, it could use more grey.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is Naughty Dog’s latest entry into the franchise. However, since the Nathan Drake storyline has supposedly ended, it’s time to steal very valuable and very ancient artifacts through the eye’s of a woman that crossed paths with Drake earlier on in the series.

Shadow of the Colossus

In this game, you play to save your partner from gigantic monsters of the wild. Need I say more?

Star Child VR

Bolstering the selection of PlayStation virtual reality games, Star Child is a take on space exploration and adventure, with pretty decent graphics and art style.

The Inpatient

Music from the 1950’s, meet horror and mystery video game The Inpatient. Amplified by the use of PS VR, there’s potential for seeing let’s plays of gamers getting scared online.

Monsters of the Deep Final Fantasy XV

Oh look, a virtual reality finishing game, set in the in FFXV universe.

Bravo Team

A first-person, virtual reality shooter that seems a little rough around the gameplay mechanics, called Bravo Team. Still, a filled with bullets whizzing past and the chance to think you’re really good at gun fights and suppressive fire is always welcomed.

Detroit: Become Human

Androids in a futuristic Detriot have become self-aware and want their civil rights. If you’re a sympathizer for the non-human, then Detroit: Become Human might just fun to you.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown

We all love Ace Combat  — all right, I love it. But what is fact is that Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is both a PS VR and PS4 Pro exclusive.

And if it all works out come release in 2018, it might just be the best virtual reality flying experience in the gaming industry.

Monster Hunter: World

If you were ever a fan of the franchise — think slaying dinosaurs with a claymore on your back — then Monster Hunter World is going to be your chance to explore the series’ gameplay, with an updated open-world model.

Days Gone

Think: dirty tactics, the simulator. Days Gone is coming for those of you still want to play zombie games, but also enjoy using hunter tactics to tilt swarms in your favor against rival survival groups in the wilderness.

Spider-Man

There always has to be a new Spider-Man game. It’s for the culture. This version for the regular PS4 and Pro models seems rather promising, but it’s possible that could be a sticky truth.

