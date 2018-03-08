Samsung Galaxy S9: what’s new

Want to know whether the Samsung Galaxy S9 is worth picking up when it arrives March 16? Good news: I’ve got 4,000 words on the matter that you can read over here. For those who don’t have the time to take all of that in, however, we’ve also put together this handy guide to the biggest new additions to the handset over last year’s S8.

The new features of mostly good, sometimes great and occasionally creepy (I’m looking at you, AR Emojis). But all told, they add up to yet another solid flagship from the world’s leading smartphone maker.