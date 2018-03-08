Samsung Galaxy S9: what’s new

Samsung Galaxy S9: what’s new

Want to know whether the Samsung Galaxy S9 is worth picking up when it arrives March 16? Good news: I’ve got 4,000 words on the matter that you can read over here. For those who don’t have the time to take all of that in, however, we’ve also put together this handy guide to the biggest new additions to the handset over last year’s S8.

The new features of mostly good, sometimes great and occasionally creepy (I’m looking at you, AR Emojis). But all told, they add up to yet another solid flagship from the world’s leading smartphone maker.

Improved Low Light Shooting

[Left: Galaxy S9+, Right: iPhone 8 Plus] Easily the best addition on the new phone, the S9 borrows the dual-aperture system from its recent W2018 flip phone. The tech allows vastly improved shots in dimly lit settings like restaurants and bars.

Super Slow Motion

Another cool camera feature. The S9’s slow motion is 4x slower than its predecessor. It captures video at 960 frames per second and makes it possible to create some truly stunning footage of mundane subjects. Not that a whiskey pour is mundane,  exactly…

Better Bixby

Bixby’s still..not great… But the smart assistant is getting better. Some cool new features include the ability to translate text in real time and Not Hotdog-style food identification, which feeds calorie counts directly into Samsung’s Health app.

Dual Rear-Facing Cameras

Borrowing from the Note 8, the S9+ gets a pair of vertically aligned rear facing cameras, bringing optical zoom into the fold for better far away shots.

Stereo Speakers

An often overlooked part of smartphone design, Samsung gave a little extra love to the S9’s speakers. They’re much louder and produces stereo output when the phone is held in landscape mode.

Repositioned Fingerprint Scanner

It’s a small thing, but it shows that Samsung’s been listening to customer feedback. The S8’s fingerprint reader was positioned just to the right of the camera, causing a lot of accidental finger to lens contact. Here it’s been moved down below. Also new on the biometric front is a Intelligent Scanning, which combines the best of iris and face unlocking.

AR Emoji

Samsung’s answer to Animoji falls firmly in the “creepy” camp. The tech uses a scan of your face to make an uncanny valley cartoon character that you can sync to your own speech. The good news here is that help is on the way in the form of an upcoming partnership with Disney that will bring Mickey and Pixar characters into the fold.

