Our favorite startups from Alchemist Accelerator batch 15

Founded as an enterprise alternative to accelerator stalwarts like Y Combinator, Alchemist Accelerator has managed to assemble a solid track record in its five years of operation. Going into batch 15, 159 companies have graduated from Alchemist, of which 89 have closed institutional rounds and 15 have been acquired.

The latest batch of 19 companies surely hopes to push those numbers even higher. We traveled down to Juniper Networks’ Aspiration Dome in Sunnyvale for today’s demo day. The event began with an address from Juniper Network’s CEO Rami Rahim — he announced that his company is officially backing the accelerator.

Shortly after, we watched the string of pitches, each one with an intro from a customer or key advisor. We’ve done the dirty work of assembling a short list of the companies we were most impressed with. Feel free to check out the full list of startups presenting over here.