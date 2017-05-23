Our favorite startups from Alchemist Accelerator batch 15

Founded as an enterprise alternative to accelerator stalwarts like Y Combinator, Alchemist Accelerator has managed to assemble a solid track record in its five years of operation.  Going into batch 15, 159 companies have graduated from Alchemist, of which 89 have closed institutional rounds and 15 have been acquired.

The latest batch of 19 companies surely hopes to push those numbers even higher. We traveled down to Juniper Networks’ Aspiration Dome in Sunnyvale for today’s demo day. The event began with an address from Juniper Network’s CEO Rami Rahim — he announced that his company is officially backing the accelerator.

Shortly after, we watched the string of pitches, each one with an intro from a customer or key advisor. We’ve done the dirty work of assembling a short list of the companies we were most impressed with. Feel free to check out the full list of startups presenting over here.

Farmwise

Farmwise combines computer vision with a robot to help farmers pluck weeds at scale. In lieu of dangerous chemicals and costly farmworkers, Farmwise can quickly classify plants and remove weeds fully autonomously.

The company aims to bring costs down for farmers while ultimately delivering better service. The team of machine learning experts says it’s already working with some of the largest vegetable farmers in the United States.

Moesif

Moesif is an API insights tool, by developers, for developers. As more and more companies become reliant on third party APIs for mission critical operations, users can’t afford even the slightest issue with the functioning of said APIs.

Instead of searching logs when something does go wrong, developers can use Moesif to automate root cause analysis. The software compares models of proper API functioning with real world tests to flesh out issues and make them easier to address before they cause even more serious problems in the future.

Stellic

I’m consistently amazed by the juxtaposition between the creativity of EdTech founders and the sustained obsolescence of software used in higher education. Stellic, a startup building a course management tool for college students, caught my eye because of its ability to buck this trend and actually get its software deployed at colleges.

Sure, Stellic’s design seems user friendly and it’s young team seems to have a grasp on why existing course registration, graduation planning and counseling tools suck. But what was more impressive was the Carnegie Mellon user that flew in just to intro the team to the room. The Stellic team said that it’s moving forward with a deployment at Stanford and that it will be earning good margins with a $100,000 set-up fee and a $15-$25 per student seat fee.

Edyza

The rapid proliferation of sensors brings with it unique challenges. Existing technologies like Bluetooth and ZigBee can quickly become obsolete when too many sensors are used in a tiny space. Edyza’s technology is not only able to operate in high density environments, it’s incredibly battery efficient in doing so.

The startup has the potential to improve operations in sensor rich environments like hospitals and factories. Edyza is targeting agriculture clients and factories with its hardware-as-a-service model.

Amper

Amper gives manufacturers new eyes on their machinery by combining electrical sensors with a convenient web dashboard. Every minute of downtime manufacturers face impacts output and ultimately profit. Users gain visibility into operations and downtime so stakeholders can identify trends and order preventative maintenance.

The startup is pushing into a crowded industrial IoT market but it’s touting ease of use as its differentiator. The team says its system can be installed in 30 minutes on any electrical equipment.

