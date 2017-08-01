Our favorite startups from 500 startups’ 21st class
Another season, another group of startups presenting as part of 500 Startups’ 21st demo day. This time around, 29 companies pitched on stage at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View. We noticed strong trends in healthcare focused businesses as well as startups tackling international markets out of the gate.
Perhaps the most interesting trait of the startups selected for our top eight was geographic breath. Despite only including a handful of startups, we managed to include teams based in Baltimore, San Diego, London and Philadelphia. Check out the full list for more information on young companies looking to capitalize on the continuing rise of short term rentals, the increase of startups dealing with medical records and the growing ubiquity of conversational commerce.
GlobeKeeper
Folia Water
Chatter Research
Avision Robotics
Vacayo
So-Sure
MedStack
FactoryFour
