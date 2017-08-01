Our favorite startups from 500 startups’ 21st class

Another season, another group of startups presenting as part of 500 Startups’ 21st demo day. This time around, 29 companies pitched on stage at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View. We noticed strong trends in healthcare focused businesses as well as startups tackling international markets out of the gate.

Perhaps the most interesting trait of the startups selected for our top eight was geographic breath. Despite only including a handful of startups, we managed to include teams based in Baltimore, San Diego, London and Philadelphia. Check out the full list for more information on young companies looking to capitalize on the continuing rise of short term rentals, the increase of startups dealing with medical records and the growing ubiquity of conversational commerce.

GlobeKeeper

GlobeKeeper is a secure messaging protocol designed by ex-Israeli intelligence officers. The technology manifests as a secure messaging platform for sending live video, files, text messages and pictures in the field.

The company is selling to police and other security personnel. Beyond messaging, these customers can then use GlobeKeeper for tracking team positioning and issuing notifications.

Folia Water

Folia Water is designing an inexpensive paper-based water filter to help bring water security to people without traditional, readily available, access. The filters can kill germs at incredibly low cost.

Co-founder Theresa Dankovich began working on the filters back in 2008 and as of today the filters have been tested in multiple countries with accompanying case studies.

Chatter Research

Chatter Research is working on a way to improve response rates on customer feedback surveys. Brands that send out email blasts struggle to convince customers to spend the time dialing up and filling out forms. Chatter offers questions to recent customers via text message.

Chatter has been working with retailers helping them collect information in a more casual, intuitive, way. The startup is following the trend of mobile conversational commerce.

Avision Robotics

Avision Robotics is creating a fleet management and automation platform for drones.  Customers of the company’s SaaS software can plan flight paths for drones, ensuring safety and regulatory compliance.

But in addition to fleet management, Avision offers computer vision SDKs to allow for autonomous drone flight for deliveries, emergency transport and more.

Vacayo

Vacayo offers property management to homeowners with extra space on their hands. The startup will pay above market rates, furnish and take on the burden of finding tenants.

The startup has all the normal frills one would come to expect from short-term property management startups like dynamic pricing and guest support staff. Contracts with owners are long-term, but the short-term leasing flexability allows Vacayo to pull in more monthly revenue than traditional property managers.

So-Sure

Building off the behavioral momentum of Lemonade, So-Sure is adding extra incentives to the mix to keep those with homeowners insurance from committing fraud. Users have the potential to be reimbursed when they opt to be insured in a self-selected pool of friends.

Ideally, if nobody claims, money gets funneled back. The company started with phone insurance in the UK testing a similar model.

MedStack

MedStack is simplifying the process of achieving HIPAA compliance and EHR Interoperability. As more and more medical apps hit the market, developers are struggling to meet compliance requirements to sell into the healthcare space.

By using MedStack, teams can shave-off substantial time from development and begin sales sooner with less uncertainty and regulatory risk.

FactoryFour

FactoryFour is a complete platform for manufacturing process management. The platform takes advantage of the mass quantities of data being generated by machines today to improve operational efficiency and help ensure compliance.

The company’s founders believe that there are too many disconnected products on the market servicing factories and a unified system is needed to optimize the allocation of human capital and machines.

