Our favorite startups from 500 Startups’ 20th class
41 startups graced the stage at 500 Startups’ 20th demo day at the Parc55 hotel in downtown San Francisco. The event came complete with mascots, a summer of love theme and a diverse array of early-stage companies.
This time around, 500 focused in heavily on health startups. A number of the founders demoing presented businesses in the interest of the public good — supporting governments and nonprofits. We paired a few of these with some more traditional plays in our roundup of our favorite startups from the batch.
Preteckt
Alta5
Regard
Urban Logiq
Win-Win
Cadence
Skeyecode
Boon
