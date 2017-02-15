Our favorite startups from 500 Startups’ 19th class

Our favorite startups from 500 Startups' 19th class

Deep in the Valley this afternoon, 500 Startups’ 19th demo day drew to a close at the Computer History Museum. Business-to-business software, fashion and beauty products made up the largest proportion of companies, but 500 left room for a few outliers.

It’s tough for anyone to say who the next Twilio will be, but it just might be hidden somewhere in the 40 companies that presented today. We traveled down to Mountain View to sort through the noise to bring you our favorite startups from Batch 19.

Mashvisor

With the rise of services like Airbnb, an entire market has cropped up for real-estate investors to put their money in short-term rentals. Unfortunately, there aren’t very many good research tools available for these investors. Mashvisor thinks it can do better than piecemealing together information from Zillow and Craigslist.

Mashvisor provides analytics about typical short-term rental pricing and occupancy trends that fuel the decision masking of investors. Mashvisor is the first company accepted to 500 Startups hailing from Palestine.

Fingertips Lab

In the spirit of products like Navdy, Fingertips Lab has produced a pocketable controller, called the 06, to help you get the information you need from your mobile devices while driving without compromising safety.

Though it’s marketed at drivers, the button and surrounding dial wheel can be used in a variety of situations. Over $160,000 in pre-orders for the device has been recorded so far.

Aumet

Aumet is trying to bridge geographies to help medical suppliers get their products to distributors as easily as possible. Company founder Yahya Aqel is using transparency to facilitate transactions and take the pain out of a traditionally obfuscated industry. The team already has 2,480 distributors and 1,021 manufacturers on-boarded.

InnerSpace

Mapping infrastructure laid years ago paved the way for service businesses like Uber to propagate, generating billions in market value. InnerSpace believes it can create the same sort of boom by addressing the forgotten indoors.

The startup created a piece of hardware that can rapidly produce 3D maps of indoor spaces using LiDAR, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi radios. At $10,000 per device, InnerSpace is selling a premium service with the premise that the information and associated analytics can drive revenues for businesses.

Cardlife

Cardlife is effectively doing for businesses what Unroll.Me did for consumers. Enterprises and consumers alike have too many subscriptions for the simple reason that there aren’t a lot of options if you want to monitor each and every one.

As expenditures get larger at the corporate level, tools like Cardlife and Truebill really have the potential to shine. The team already has over 1,000 customers using the platform to monitor and manage SaaS subscriptions.

Sickweather

Sickweather uses crowdsourcing to aggregate social data on people who are sick. What might seem like a hackathon project at first glance has actually become so good that it replaced CDC data for the Weather Channel.

Time is everything in the world of disease prevention and Sickweather promises to capture trends faster than anything on the market. As of today the startup is pulling in $42,000 per month in recurring revenue.

Pluto AI

Machine intelligence is finding its way into nearly every process, but some applications have come before others. As a refreshing twist (no pun intended) to autonomous cars and product recommendation engines, Pluto AI is developing an application of deep learning for water management.

More specifically, Pluto is ingesting data to predict infrastructure failures and monitor usage, among other things. The startup has pilots to reduce operating costs at two of the 10 largest water companies.

Almabase

With federal funding for universities in a nose dive, Almabase wants to step in to be the one-stop-shop for alumni associations looking to build rapport with alumni — and ultimately raise money. Founders Sri Maneru and Kalyan Varma noticed that donation rates were considerably higher for charities than universities and figured that if they could move the needle even a little, the quality of higher education could see improvements.

Today, colleges often use Facebook groups and other manual systems to organize alumni, but they’re rarely comprehensive. Instead, Almabase combines career services, event planning, mentorship, networking and donations into a single service. Some schools that have tested the system have seen close to a 5X increase in donations — of course, it’s important to remember that some schools do have robust systems in place to manage their networks, but not everyone shares the same resources.

