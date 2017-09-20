Our favorite pitches from Alchemist Accelerator’s 16th batch

Alchemist Accelerator, known for its specialty in working with enterprise startups, held its 16th demo day at Microsoft’s offices in Mountain View, California. 18 startups pitched ideas ranging from more traditional marketplaces to frontier aerospace technology.

Addressing the packed auditorium before the pitches began, Ravi Belani, managing partner at Alchemist, reasserted his core mission to surface and support startups serving the unsexy corners of the enterprise. The 16th class of Alchemist did that vision justice, venturing into uncertain territory while remaining anchored to macro growth trends in blockchain and machine intelligence.

We spent the afternoon listening to the founders in the batch and are including some background on five of the pitches we found most interesting.