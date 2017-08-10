0/8 Replay Gallery More Galleries Skip
8 ways to fix Snapchat
Snap’s cool factor is wearing off. It needs new ways to entertain teens and score ad dollars. That means challenging some of its deepest-held philosophies about who Snapchat is for and how it works. From changing its feed to seducing influencers to fighting Facebook, here’s what we think Snap needs to do.
Add An Algorithmically Filtered Stories Feed
Launch An Augmented Reality Developer Platform
Sell A 360 Camera
Recruit Social Media Influencers And Creators
Syndicate The Best Content To The Web
Embrace Brands As Content Creators
Offer Account Discovery To Grow Audiences
Fight Facebook Head-On
