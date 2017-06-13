Nintendo’s upcoming Switch titles include Metroid, Mario, Kirby and an in-progress Pokemon RPG

Nintendo is back at E3, in much more successful spirits after the sales boom with the Switch’s launch earlier this year.

One of the game titles announced include an unnamed and still-in-progress proper Pokemon RPG, built by Game Freaks for the Switch. Updates to other franchises include Metroid Prime 4, Fire Emblem Warriors, a new Kirby title and much-awaited details on the upcoming Zelda: Breath of the Wild DLC packs.

