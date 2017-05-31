The best Meeker 2017 Internet Trends slides and what they mean
Here are the must-read stats about what’s happening with Internet adoption, smartphones, ads, ecommerce, entertainment, gaming, enterprise healthcare, China, India, and startups. We’ve picked the most important slides from legendary Kleiner Perkins partner Mary Meeker’s massive 355-page 2017 Internet Trends report, deciphered the complex data, and explained why they’re important.
Click or scroll through the slides to see the Internet Trends highlights, and read the full-report here.
Smartphone Sales Growth Slowing
Global Internet User Growth Flat
Smartphones hitting saturation
Mobile Pushes Steady Internet Usage Growth
Mobile Ad Dollars Now Exceed Desktop
There Should Be More Ad Spend On Mobile
Ad Spend On Internet Will Soon Surpass TV
The Ad Duopoly
Mobile Ad-Blocking Skyrockets
Advertisers Demand Better Targeting And Measurement
Google, Pinterest, Facebook Try To Drive Purchases
Hyper-Local Ads Drive Foot Traffic
Ads Targeted By Your Images
User- And Influencer-Generated Content Make Great Ads
Ads Based On What You’re Looking At
Here Comes Voice Search
Customer Service Is Shifting To Chat
Direct-To-Consumer Brands With Less Choice
E-commerce Shipping More Packages
Food Delivery Skyrocketing
Amazon Is Killing Retail Chains
Wal-Mart Tries To Compete With Amazon
Bleak For Brick-And-Mortar
Gaming Goes Mainstream
Gaming Teaches Fundamental Skills
Gaming Is Addicting
Gaming Can Improve Real-World Performance
Gamification Slips Into All Apps
Data Created Per Year Is Up 10%
E-sports Popularity Is Exploding
Free Trials Drive Streaming Music Subscriptions
Expensive Cable Causes Cord-Cutting
Recorded Music Revenue Finally Growing Thanks To Streaming
Netflix Is Slowly Dragging Down Television
YouTube Loses Mobile Video Share As Facebook And Snap Grow
Cloud Spending Nears Data Center Spending
Enterprise Starts Caring About Design
Malicious Attachment Spam Skyrockets
Tech Drives Wealth Creation In China
China Hits 700 Million Mobile Users
Mobile Drives Chinese Media Consumption
China Pays For Live Streaming
China Leads On-Demand Transport As Bike Sharing Skyrockets
AliPay And WeChat Drive 2X Increase In Chinese Mobile Payments
Mobile E-commerce Drive Rapid Shift From Brick-And-Mortar
News feeds Drive 30% Chinese Ad Revenue Growth
Declining Data Cost Drives India Internet Adoption
Intense Competition In India Reduces Prices
Tech Is Improving Healthcare
Entering The Age Of Genomics
Internet Companies Rule Public Markets
Tech Giants Expand And Converge
Tech Companies Stay Private
Acquisitions Popular Lately
Immigrants Create Jobs
Bonus: More Trends In Social, Voice And Messaging
