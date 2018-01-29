Inside Amazon’s Spheres

Amazon’s long-awaited Spheres are finally open to the public — kind of, anyway. The bulbous buildings are a workspace meant for Amazon employees to use and the public to admire mostly from outside, unless you’re part of an Amazon HQ tour group or on a field trip from a local school.

Like most adventurous designs the Spheres are divisive: some will call them an eyesore or attention-seeking behavior by Amazon, but others will admire their originality and generous use of space. Seattle is no stranger to odd architecture, and the Spheres seem to meld the mind-bending MoPop (formerly the EMP) with the multifaceted complexity of the Central Library.

Click for many, many slides showing off the Spheres, their design, their plant life, and the opening ceremony.