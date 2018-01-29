Inside Amazon’s Spheres
Amazon’s long-awaited Spheres are finally open to the public — kind of, anyway. The bulbous buildings are a workspace meant for Amazon employees to use and the public to admire mostly from outside, unless you’re part of an Amazon HQ tour group or on a field trip from a local school.
Like most adventurous designs the Spheres are divisive: some will call them an eyesore or attention-seeking behavior by Amazon, but others will admire their originality and generous use of space. Seattle is no stranger to odd architecture, and the Spheres seem to meld the mind-bending MoPop (formerly the EMP) with the multifaceted complexity of the Central Library.
Click for many, many slides showing off the Spheres, their design, their plant life, and the opening ceremony.
The long-anticipated Spheres
Public in the "understory," please
Obligatory Space Needle
Rare no dogs sign at Amazon
Facets, facets everywhere
Geometric main entrance
To capitalize or not to capitalize
The Living Wall
Living Wall pocket ecosystems
The glorious top floor presentation space
Beautiful downtown Seattle
Day 1
Washington Governor Jay Inslee
King County Executive Dow Constantine
Mayor Jenny Durkan
Jeff Bezos takes the stage
Jeff keeps it simple
"Okay, Jeff."
Jeff on the move
In the forest
Jeff and Ben almost touch plants
Jeff and MacKenzie touch the building support
Jeff's sphere
Green and grey
Minimal barriers to l'appel du vide
Designed by NBBJ, with assist by Escher
Incomprehensible maps for everyone
Don't call it a Buckyball
Catalans?
The Catalans that never got the chance
Scale model with negative Catalan
Even the chairs are geometric
Suspension bridges
Just another day at the office
Plant people
Transplants
Hidden tubes
What we need is more humidity
Dramatic micro-cliffside
Looking up at the Living Wall
Living Wall continued
A Grand Canyon
All-gender restrooms
Good morning, neighbor
Good morning, other neighbor
