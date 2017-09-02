IFA 2017’s biggest announcements

The September time frame positions the Berlin show perfectly as a launch pad for holiday products. As such, some of tech’s biggest names, including Samsung, Sony, LG and Lenovo, use it to debut some of their biggest products of the year. It’s also proven a solid showcase for some of the wackier startups that have historically had a tough time getting noticed at larger shows. CES.

The event is also a great bellwether for some of the industry’s biggest names, nearly half a year ahead of CES. The show officially kicked off on Friday, but companies have been launching products for most of the week, and the trends have started to emerge. Unsurprisingly, smart assistants are everywhere, as more third-parties push to integrate Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Fitness-focused wearables, wireless earbuds and new smartphone camera tech have also made a splash at the event.

What follows is a list of the best that this year’s IFA has to offer.