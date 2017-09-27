How to enable 280 characters on Twitter right now

Yesterday, Twitter announced it would for the first time expand the character count on its service from 140 characters to 280 – double the usual length. However, the functionality is still being tested with a small, randomized group of Twitter users at this time. That’s led some intrepid Twitter users and developers to figure out workarounds in order to tweet with 280 characters now. We’ve rounded up a few of the ways people are switching on 280 characters for themselves, ahead of Twitter’s broader rollout.

1/4

Tweet 280

Developer Juliette Pretot created a JavaScript bookmark that works with Tweetdeck in the web browser to enable longer, 280-character count tweets.

2/4

char280 extension

EmailOctopus COO Thomas Evans made a Chrome browser extension with a few lines of Javascript that alters your settings on the front end to let you post up to 280 characters. (But it won’t update the counter).

via: Product Hunt

3/4

Use Tweetdeck's Developer menu

The folks at The Next Web figured out how to make changes in Tweetdeck’s Developer menu to enable 280 characters. You’ll have to use the Tweetdeck client for this to work, of course.

4/4

Use a TamperMonkey script

Twitter user @Prof9 found that you can use the TamperMonkey Chrome extension to install a userscript that enables tweeting with 280 characters instead of 140.

via: The Verge

