How this year’s tech IPOs have fared so far

Blue Apron has finally gone public, and we’re at about the halfway point of the year. We’ve seen a lot of IPOs for the first half of 2017, which followed a huge drought last year.

All this started when Snap opened up the so-called “IPO window” when it made its debut with a bang, popping the normally-expected 20% or so on its first day of trading. But since then, Snap’s has fallen on its face after a poor first earnings showing. And with Blue Apron going public yesterday at what amounts to a down round, we’re now entering a period of uncertainty as to whether or not we’ll see another big wave of IPOs in the back half of the year.

So, let’s review how this year’s tech IPOs have done so far!

Snap

IPO Price: $17

Pop: 40%

Since then: Snap’s been a big whiff since going public. It saw a huge opening on its first day of trading but that ended abruptly (and in dramatic fashion) after it posted a whiff for its first earnings report. Snap was a big indicator of future advertising-driven IPOs that are trying to differentiate away from Google and Facebook, and it looks like any follow-ups — like Pinterest — may face some challenges. Since Snap’s stock has also fallen off a cliff, it may have tempered expectations for new IPOs.

Okta

IPO Price: $17

Pop: 38%

Since then: Okta’s last earnings report was pretty decent, with the stock jumping around 5% on that day. It’s still down on the year, but marginally so. Okta provides identity-management software, which going forward will likely be a must-need for corporations. It’s one of many enterprise unicorns that went public this year, which tend to make up the majority of returns for a lot of portfolios.

Yext

IPO price: $11

Pop: 21%

Since then: Speaking of Okta, Yext literally filed for its IPO on the same day. Like Okta, Yext’s bet was that it would provide mission-critical software — making sure location data and other pieces of information are the same across all platforms like Google Maps — for companies. Yext passed its first earnings test with a highly non-offensive report. Like Okta, however, the company is down a tiny bit since going public earlier this year.

Cloudera

IPO price: $15

Pop: 20%

Since then: Cloudera had a strong showing on its first day, but since then has dropped around 13%. Its valuation is significantly below the valuation it had when it did its last venture financing round (around $4.1billion). It just shows how challenging the enterprise market can be as priorities shift over time.

MuleSoft

IPO Price: $17

Pop: 46%

Since then: MuleSoft has also been a remarkably non-offensive IPO. It saw a huge pop, and it has remained pretty much stable since then. MuleSoft’s stock has been flat. The company was the first enterprise IPO to get out the door after Snap and pretty much showed that the IPO window was wide open at the time, giving other companies an opportunity to get out the door.

Carvana

IPO Price: $15

“Pop”: -26%

Since then: Finally, we get to a green chart. Carvana’s a site for buying and selling cars, but it did not look that great when it went public. To be sure, Carvana was able to maximize the amount of money it was able to raise even if investors must have been wildly displeased with the outcome.

Alteryx

IPO Price: $14

Pop: 11%

Since then: Alteryx helps companies spot marketing inefficiencies and better assess which products are actually selling. That’s good for clients like Ford and Coca-Cola, which rely on figuring out the best ways to get people to end up purchasing their products after spending a lot of money on awareness and brand advertising. For some of these larger companies, actually tracing an ad buy to a purchase may be difficult, so another way of figuring out how to best operate is to optimize how people are actually buying their products. Alteryx is also up more than 25% on the year.

Elevate Credit

IPO Price: $6.50

Pop: 19%

Since then: After working through the IPO process for a year, Elevate Credit — a lending company — got out the door while the market looked good. Since then it’s been pretty stable and the stock hasn’t in sum had any dramatic antics. Despite a rocky market so far, the company’s still in the green.

Appian

IPO Price: $12

Pop: 25%

Since then: All is not lost in the IPO market in the middle of 2017. Appian helps governments and corporations with app development, which can help ease the burden of building some of those internally critical elements of an organization. Since going public, the stock is up more than 25% — though the company is still on the smaller side.

Blue Apron

IPO Price: $10

Pop: Nada

Since then: It might be kind of unfair to pick on Blue Apron as it just went public, but after getting out the door the stock went nowhere. It saw a minor bump at the beginning of the day (around 5%) but then dropped off. After trading ended, it fell below that $10 IPO price as well. All this means that Blue Apron effectively hit the sweet spot of the market — it raised as much money as it possibly could have without going south on its first day.

Investors still won’t be pleased without a pop, and it also means that there will be big questions for the company. They’ll need some good answers for those questions now that the company faces a potential existential threat from Amazon, which made a bid to buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion earlier this month.

Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images

AppDynamics

IPO Price: Psyche — this one shut down right before it went public. Instead, Cisco bought the company for well over the price of the valuation it set for its IPO.

