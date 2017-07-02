How this year’s tech IPOs have fared so far

Blue Apron has finally gone public, and we’re at about the halfway point of the year. We’ve seen a lot of IPOs for the first half of 2017, which followed a huge drought last year.

All this started when Snap opened up the so-called “IPO window” when it made its debut with a bang, popping the normally-expected 20% or so on its first day of trading. But since then, Snap’s has fallen on its face after a poor first earnings showing. And with Blue Apron going public yesterday at what amounts to a down round, we’re now entering a period of uncertainty as to whether or not we’ll see another big wave of IPOs in the back half of the year.

So, let’s review how this year’s tech IPOs have done so far!