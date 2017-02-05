How tech companies are celebrating Black History Month

It started in 1915 in Chicago, when historian Carter G. Woodson traveled there to celebrate the 50th anniversary of emancipation. Inspired by the three-week event, Woodson decided to co-create the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History.

The following year, Woodson stepped it up a notch with the creation of The Journal of Negro History. Fast forward to 1920 and Woodson is asking black organizations to promote the findings and achievements from the journal. In 1924, Woodson’s fraternity brothers from Omega Psi Phi conceded and created Negro History and Literature Week, which they later renamed Negro Achievement Week. In 1925, Woodson decided that his association should take responsibility for it and officially announced the first-ever Negro History Week to take place in February 1926.