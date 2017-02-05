How tech companies are celebrating Black History Month
Happy Black History Month!
Tech companies aren’t the best with diversity and inclusion, with many of the big players employing very few black people. Facebook, for example, is just 2% black, according to its most recent diversity report. And it’s the same story at Google, at least when it comes to black people. But despite the lack of diversity in the industry, many tech companies are celebrating the history of black excellence this month.
The roots of Black History Month first emerged in 1915
Why February?
In 1975, Black History Week received President Gerald Ford's endorsement
Although many tech companies are struggling with diversity, some are choosing to celebrate black history this month.
Twitter's Blackbirds employee resource group launched a bot
Amazon launched black history facts via Alexa
Google kicked off Black History Month with a doodle celebrating sculptor Edmonia Lewis
Spotify created a Black History Month playlist
Salesforce partnered with organizations for BHM
What's your tech company doing for Black History Month?
