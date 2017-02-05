How tech companies are celebrating Black History Month

Happy Black History Month!

Tech companies aren’t the best with diversity and inclusion, with many of the big players employing very few black people. Facebook, for example, is just 2% black, according to its most recent diversity report. And it’s the same story at Google, at least when it comes to black people. But despite the lack of diversity in the industry, many tech companies are celebrating the history of black excellence this month.

The roots of Black History Month first emerged in 1915

It started in 1915 in Chicago, when historian Carter G. Woodson traveled there to celebrate the 50th anniversary of emancipation. Inspired by the three-week event, Woodson decided to co-create the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History.

The following year, Woodson stepped it up a notch with the creation of The Journal of Negro History. Fast forward to 1920 and Woodson is asking black organizations to promote the findings and achievements from the journal. In 1924, Woodson’s fraternity brothers from Omega Psi Phi conceded and created Negro History and Literature Week, which they later renamed Negro Achievement Week. In 1925, Woodson decided that his association should take responsibility for it and officially announced the first-ever Negro History Week to take place in February 1926.

Why February?

Word on the street is that Woodson chose February because of the birthdays of Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln, two figures the black community had already been celebrating.

Before he passed way in 1950, Woodson spoke about expanding the week-long celebration to a year. He also pushed for more education around black history.

The first month-long celebration of black history happened as early as 1940. By the late 1960s, Black History Month was increasingly replacing Negro History Week on college campuses.

In 1975, Black History Week received President Gerald Ford's endorsement

He issued a statement on Feb. 3, 1975 urging Americans to “set aside a week to recognize the important contribution made to our nation’s life and culture by our black citizens.”

The next year, the ASALH officially changed the name to Black History Month. In February 1976, President Ford made the first presidential announcement in celebration of Black History Month.

In 1996, President Bill Clinton issued Presidential Proclamation 6863 for National African American History Month. Since then, Presidents have issued annual proclamations for the month every year.

Although many tech companies are struggling with diversity, some are choosing to celebrate black history this month.

Before we dive in, quick note that this is not exhaustive in any way. Feel free to holler if your company is doing something awesome for Black History Month and I’ll be sure to update this post.

Twitter's Blackbirds employee resource group launched a bot

To chat with the bot, all you have to do is direct message @Blackbirds. From there, the bot will tell you one of four things: a today in #BlackHistory fact, a community event in cities like New York, San Francisco or Atlanta (#ForTheCause), tips on #SelfCare or notable moments and content from prominent black people on Twitter (#ForTheCulture).

#ForTheCulture is the official theme for Twitter’s celebration of Black History Month, which Twitter says intends to be inclusive and optimistic, and highlight black American changemakers from our past and present.

Twitter is also relaunching the #BlackHistoryMonth and #BHM emoji, plans to organize employee-led events throughout the country and plans to dedicate its #WallForACause at its NYC office to black culture.

Amazon launched black history facts via Alexa

Amazon’s Black Employee Network developed a new skill for Alexa, the company’s virtual assistant. In partnership with BlackPast, the Alexa skill serves up black history facts.

Those with Alexa-enabled devices, like the Echo or Echo Dot, can say things like,  “Alexa, tell black history facts from the 1960s” or “Alexa, tell black history facts that happened in the 1700s.”

Google kicked off Black History Month with a doodle celebrating sculptor Edmonia Lewis

Edmonia Lewis was the first woman with African-American and Native American heritage to achieve international fame as a sculptor. The doodle specifically showed Lewis sculpting her famous work, The Death of Cleopatra.

“Decades later, Lewis’s legacy continues to thrive through her art and the path she helped forge for women and artists of color,” Google wrote. “Today, we celebrate her and what she stands for – self-expression through art, even in the face of adversity.”

Spotify created a Black History Month playlist

Featuring tracks from Kendrick Lamar, our beloved former President Barack Obama, James Brown and more, Spotify’s Black History Salute playlist is full of #BlackExcellence.

You can check it out here.

Salesforce partnered with organizations for BHM

For one, Salesforce is sponsoring The Rainbow Push Coalition’s 20th annual Wall Street Project Economic Summit in New York City.

Salesforce also teamed up with the National Society of Black Engineers for its #BlackSTEMLikeMe campaign. As part of the campaign’s panel, Salesforce Chief Equality Officer Tony Prophet spoke about equality for all and diversity in STEM.

What's your tech company doing for Black History Month?

Let me know so I can get pumped about it!

