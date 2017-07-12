Here’s what a bunch of companies are doing for the ‘Net Neutrality Day of Action’

Here’s what a bunch of companies are doing for the ‘Net Neutrality Day of Action’

The FCC is planning on reversing the net neutrality rules passed by the previous Commission — but we’re not going to take it lying down. Companies and organizations across the world and web have banded together for a big, showy “Day of Action” much like the SOPA/PIPA one back in 2012.

Dozens of major sites and services are in on it, and while some may just show an alert to visitors asking them to contact the FCC or their representative about the issue, others have more stuff planned. (Lots of companies will be emailing users, posting on social media, and submitting their own comments to the FCC, so I won’t mention those, although they’re appreciated.)

Here’s what a bunch of well-known companies and sites are up to today — and we’ll be adding more as we see them, so check back.

Vimeo

Vimeo has its own video it’ll be featuring on the site, plus a big banner pointing people to Battleforthenet.com, a rallying point for net neutrality advocacy.

Change.org

This platform for petitions, whether you find it a useful gauge of public opinion or a hub for slacktivism, generally doesn’t take a stance on stuff. You can petition to arrest Trump or Clinton, they don’t care. But on net neutrality Change.org has gone so far as to create its own petition to “Save Net Neutrality.” They’re at around 33,000 as I write this.

Mozilla

Over the last few months, Mozilla has collected 42,000 comments on the issue, which it will be submitting tomorrow. But they also have a looong video of many of those comments being read aloud. Why not?

There’s also a net neutrality related podcast you can listen to here – hosted by Victoria Belmont, who’s pretty cool.

Netflix

Netflix is threatening to renew Iron Fist if net neutrality rules are revoked. I kid, I kid — but it will have “something noticeable” that will send people to a place they can post comments to the FCC.

Update: It’s a nice top banner on their homepage. I’m keeping this slide because I like the joke.

Sonic

The Bay Area ISP will be doing the usual postings (CEO Dane Cook is always outspoken) but will also be at the 24th St BART station in the Mission, handing out FREE COFFEE and buttons while chatting with commuters about net neutrality.

Again, .~*FREE COFFEE*~. at 24th St. Get a button too and wear it proudly (if it looks cool).

Internet Creators Guild

This advocacy organization has an open letter up that has been signed by 170 people so far — but not just regular people, people with giant subscriberships. So it’s more like 170 million (not a joke, that’s the stat right now). Patreon gets a mention here for sending some of its highly-subscribed folks over.

Twitter

Twitter has gone beyond the call of duty and created… drum roll please… a hashtag! And a custom emoji for it. And a GIF. You can’t see it because I can’t figure out how to download it, the damn thing is wrapped in like 8 divs and I don’t think it’s a GIF at all. The whole point of GIFs is that they’re just image files! Why would you spoil that!

But yeah, the official policy of Twitter is supporting NN and they’ve been pretty outspoken in the past. Expect a lively discussion tomorrow at the old tweet farm.

Reddit

The community of communities will be hosting an AMA with the ACLU, so you can ask them… well anything, but hopefully things about net neutrality. A bunch of subreddits have signed on to promote NN issues in one way or another.

Kickstarter

Kickstarter will be converting its homepage to a call to action: visitors will be prompted to enter their zip code in order to immediately call their member of Congress. Let’s kick start some advocacy, yeah!

World Wide Web Foundation

The W3C has Sir Tim Berners-Lee, original creator of the WWW, chime in on the issue. It’s also doing some pretty high-visibility social stuff.

Internet Archive

They’re just doing a blog post, but Archive.org is such a great organization that I just wanted to put them in here anyway.

American Library Association

All right, these guys aren’t doing anything fancy either, but the ALA is an organization we can all get behind. They already made their position clear to Members of Congress in May, too.

This is the last one like this.

Google

“We plan on participating, but have no further comments at this time.”

That’s what they told me. It’s probably really cool and they don’t want to spoil the surprise.

Update: It’s a blog post!!

Comcast

Okay, it’s a little weird to have Comcast on here, right? Well, here’s the thing. The company likes to say how it supports net neutrality even if it doesn’t support current regulations.

The blog post it put up makes some sweet sounds then moves on to why we should pull the rules as they stand. But it’s just a rehash of arguments we’ve heard for a long time – it’s the first item in this list of arguments against NN, and the most common. Don’t be fooled!

Comcast and other ISPs can’t be trusted to voluntarily protect their users — that’s why we need the rules.

