Here’s the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer as scene-by-scene GIFs to tear apart

The newest trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is here!

As we often do when a new Star Wars trailer lands, a bunch of us at TechCrunch are doing the only reasonable thing: we’re watching it over and over and looking for small details to mull over for the next 2 months while we wait for the actual movie to come out. Obvious spoiler alert: if you’re going to try to somehow make it to December 15th without seeing this trailer, or if you haven’t seen Force Awakens, you probably wanna skip this one.

Care to join us? We’ve broken the trailer down as scene-by-scene GIFs for your perusal, along with notes on anything we’ve spotted. Notice something we missed? Let us know in the comments!

Hit that right arrow for the next scene; if you’re on mobile, just scroll.