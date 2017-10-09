Here’s the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer as scene-by-scene GIFs to tear apart

Here's the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer as scene-by-scene GIFs to tear apart

The newest trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is here!

As we often do when a new Star Wars trailer lands, a bunch of us at TechCrunch are doing the only reasonable thing: we’re watching it over and over and looking for small details to mull over for the next 2 months while we wait for the actual movie to come out. Obvious spoiler alert: if you’re going to try to somehow make it to December 15th without seeing this trailer, or if you haven’t seen Force Awakens, you probably wanna skip this one.

Care to join us? We’ve broken the trailer down as scene-by-scene GIFs for your perusal, along with notes on anything we’ve spotted. Notice something we missed? Let us know in the comments!

Hit that right arrow for the next scene; if you’re on mobile, just scroll.

Kylo prepares..

Kylo Ren seems to be staring off into a factory of some sort, preparing for a ground battle. If you look reaaaaally close you can see what appears to be an AT-ST (dead center) and a bunch of AT-AT (far back right, and a whole set of them being hauled around by that thing on the far left)

Speaking of AT-ATs…

Check out the new foot design; rather than a rounded foot, these ones (known as AT-M6, or All Terrain MegaCaliber Six) have a sort of gorilla-dragging-its-knuckles look.

 

Mustafar!

This seems to be Kylo Ren walking with a group of troopers on Mustafar — the planet where Obi Wan disfigured Anakin, and which later became home to Darth Vader’s castle.

Kylo grabs his saber

Kylo picks up a saber — his own, seemingly, as you can see the signature crossguard ever so briefly.

While Rey fires up one of her own…

Nothing too shocking here — we knew Rey had Luke’s saber, and was taking it to Luke on his deserted island hide-away (on the planet of Ahch-To)

Ahch-To from above

Just a little overhead shot to remind people where Rey ended up at the end of Force Awakens

Where were we?

Seems we’ll kick off Rey’s story right where they left it — finding Luke and delivering his lightsaber

That hand

Yeah, yeah — Luke totally got a replacement hand after his was chopped off in Empire and it looked totally human.

But do you know how hard it is to keep synthetic cyborg hand-skin lookin’ fresh on an island in the middle of nowhere? Also, robot hands look cooler.

WHERE YOU GOIN' REY?

If I had to guess, I’d bet that Luke sends Rey off to find something as part of her training…

(Potential spoiler: the rumor mill has been whispering of a “Force tree”; is this it?)

Is this that something?

Aaand it seems like she finds it. What is it, though?

I zoomed and enhanced, and as best I can tell she’s on a quest for a beam of light shining on a pile of pixels.

(Potential spoiler: Just kidding; it actually seems to be a set of books. Rumor has it the Journal of the Whills — a history of how the Jedi came to be — is part of that stack. Remember in Force Awakens when Han says that “the people who know [Luke] best think he went looking for the first Jedi temple”? Yeah.)

Wax on, Wax off

There will be a training montage.

Important Q: Will Rey have to carry Luke around piggyback, a la Yoda training Luke?

Yes, Rey is a Jedi.

For the two people who are still somehow convinced Rey is not bound to be a Jedi, here you go. Check out Luke’s “Oh damn” face there at the end.

Luke's temple burns

We saw flashes of this scene when Rey touches Luke’s saber in Force Awakens. It’s the reason Luke went into exile — Ben Solo, now known as Kylo Ren, rolled up to Luke’s Jedi temple/academy and burned it to the ground.

“I’ve seen this raw strength only once before. It didn’t scare me enough then… it does now” Luke says, as what appears to be his temple burns. But is he talking about Kylo or Rey?

Kylo's Scar

We flash to Kylo, whose facial scar (a scar given to him by Rey, and… which mysteriously moved a little since the last movie because the new director didn’t like the old placement) is now all carbon-fibery.

PUNCH ALL THE THINGS

Here you see Kylo partaking in his favorite alone-time activity: throwing a tantrum.

16/34

Kylo's ship

And when he’s not punching inanimate objects, Kylo Ren does sweet barrel rolls in his bad ass new ship, the TIE Silencer.

:(

Carrie Fisher completed her scenes in The Last Jedi a few months before she passed.

Hard to be certain, but that ship you see Kylo locking onto appears to be the Raddus (named after Admiral Raddus, who helped steal the Death Star plans in Rogue One). Seems like Kylo is debating whether or not to blast away the ship’s bridge with his Mom onboard.

BUT WILL HE DO IT?!

His finger flexes over the trigger, but he’s not actually pushing it — at least, not yet.

Dogfight on a mystery planet

Because it wouldn’t be a modern Star Wars movie without a crazy dogfight in a tight space. It’s presumably Rey piloting the Falcon this time around though, given that Han is a bit.. stabbed, at the moment.

20/34

Porg!

That squishy lil’ furball next to Chewie is a Porg, which many a fanboy worries will be the Jar Jar of Last Jedi. Given that it seemingly only squeaks and squawks, I’m not too worried about it.

Poe!

It takes nearly a minute and a half, but Poe finally shows up in this trailer. Here he is watching somebody get blown to bits before..

Taking off

If you look reaaaal close, you can kind of make out the black wings on this X-Wing that identify it as Poe’s

23/34

Phasma returns

We got to see like 10 seconds of Captain Phasma (played by the ever badass Gwendoline Christie) in Force Awakens before she got dumped in a trash compactor, but it seems she makes an oh-so shiny return.

Note that that seems to be a stormtrooper’s Riot Baton Finn is using here — not a lightsaber.

BB-8 gets a shock

Seems BB-8 is back in the co-pilot seat of Poe’s X-Wing?

Luke just chillin'

“This is not going to go… the way you think!” Luke says as he … lays down for some reason.

Given the gloom/fog of it all in the background, it sort of looks like he’s on that planet Rey was poking around earlier. And given that people don’t usually lay down on rocky ass ground in the rain unless they’ve been made to do so, I’d say there’s probably a scuffle.

WHAT IS THAT

What is this little sparkly fennec fox-looking thing and can I have one?

They seem to be running for refuge in that big ol’ bunker you see in the background, which also contains…

Leia!

Same doors — though, weirdly, they’re no longer closing and the bunker seems a good bit more empty than it did in the last scene. Seems they merged two scenes here.

28/34

Swim lessons!

Luke is in an underwater cave now for some reason.

Finn captured

Finn, wearing the same uniform we saw him fighting Phasma in earlier, seemingly captured and being escorted by a First Order trooper.

30/34

This was a super quick shot and there’s not much to glean, except that there’s a pretty friggin’ wide array of different First Order soldiers in one frame. Snow troopers! Storm troopers! Tie fighter pilots! Heavy assault troopers!

31/34

Said battle…

Remember that big ol’ bunker we saw the sparkly foxes heading for?

Pretty sure this is all going down on that same planet, which, according to past comments from director Rian Johnson, is Crait — a remote planet mostly mined for its resources. That red dust you see being thrown up into the air is a mineral hidden beneath a surface layer of salt.

Snoke!

Seems Rey will come face to face with Snoke at some point and… it seems that it does not go well.

Don't do it!

“I need someone… to show me my place in all of this”, says Rey…

Meanwhile, Kylo — his scar now seemingly healed — reaches out in an oh-so “Come to the Dark Side” manner as fire rains down around him.

