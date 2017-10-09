Here’s the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer as scene-by-scene GIFs to tear apart
The newest trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi is here!
As we often do when a new Star Wars trailer lands, a bunch of us at TechCrunch are doing the only reasonable thing: we’re watching it over and over and looking for small details to mull over for the next 2 months while we wait for the actual movie to come out. Obvious spoiler alert: if you’re going to try to somehow make it to December 15th without seeing this trailer, or if you haven’t seen Force Awakens, you probably wanna skip this one.
Care to join us? We’ve broken the trailer down as scene-by-scene GIFs for your perusal, along with notes on anything we’ve spotted. Notice something we missed? Let us know in the comments!
Hit that right arrow for the next scene; if you’re on mobile, just scroll.
Kylo prepares..
Speaking of AT-ATs…
Mustafar!
Kylo grabs his saber
While Rey fires up one of her own…
Ahch-To from above
Where were we?
That hand
WHERE YOU GOIN' REY?
Is this that something?
Wax on, Wax off
Yes, Rey is a Jedi.
Luke's academy burns
Kylo's Scar
PUNCH ALL THE THINGS
Kylo's ship
:(
BUT WILL HE DO IT?!
Dogfight on a mystery planet (Mustafar again?)
Porg!
Poe!
Taking off
Phasma returns
BB-8 gets a shock
Luke just chillin'
WHAT IS THAT
Leia!
Swim lessons!
Finn captured
Preparing for battle…
Said battle…
Snoke!
Don't do it!
TOP