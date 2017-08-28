Here’s how much prices dropped at Whole Foods today

The big day is here — sorta. Amazon’s $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods was slated to bring significant price drops to a number of Whole Foods brand products today. Discounts we saw ranged from six percent on the low end for pasta sauce to nearly 30 percent on roast chicken.

We took a gander around the Whole Foods in SOMA, San Francisco to capture a number of the price adjustments. Most of the price changes in our backyard store seem to match with those in other parts of the country, but some regional differences are always possible. Overall the changes were fairly minimal, but given Amazon is considering this a starting point, we expect more going forward.