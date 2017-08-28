Here’s how much prices dropped at Whole Foods today
The big day is here — sorta. Amazon’s $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods was slated to bring significant price drops to a number of Whole Foods brand products today. Discounts we saw ranged from six percent on the low end for pasta sauce to nearly 30 percent on roast chicken.
We took a gander around the Whole Foods in SOMA, San Francisco to capture a number of the price adjustments. Most of the price changes in our backyard store seem to match with those in other parts of the country, but some regional differences are always possible. Overall the changes were fairly minimal, but given Amazon is considering this a starting point, we expect more going forward.
Atlantic Salmon Fillets and Tilapia Fillets
Organic Whole Chicken
Walnut Halves & Pieces
Organic Marinara Pasta Sauce
Organic AlmondMilk
Organic Milk
Large Brown Eggs
Organic Salted and Unsalted Butter
Creamy and Crunchy Almond Butter
Organic Roast Chicken
Baby Kale and 50/50 Spring Mix
