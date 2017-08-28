Here’s how much prices dropped at Whole Foods today

The big day is here — sorta. Amazon’s $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods was slated to bring significant price drops to a number of Whole Foods brand products today. Discounts we saw ranged from six percent on the low end for pasta sauce to nearly 30 percent on roast chicken.

We took a gander around the Whole Foods in SOMA, San Francisco to capture a number of the price adjustments. Most of the price changes in our backyard store seem to match with those in other parts of the country, but some regional differences are always possible. Overall the changes were fairly minimal, but given Amazon is considering this a starting point, we expect more going forward.

Atlantic Salmon Fillets and Tilapia Fillets

Salmon and Tilapia prices were cut by 23 percent and 20 percent, respectively. Atlantic Salmon Fillets were previously priced at $12.99 per pound and will now be retailing for $9.99 per pound. Meanwhile, Tilapia was marked at $9.99 per pound and will be selling for $7.99 per pound.

Organic Whole Chicken

Whole Foods’ whole chicken got a wholesome ~14 percent price cut to $2.99 per pound. Previously the chicken was priced at $3.49 per pound.

Walnut Halves & Pieces

Somebody at Amazon must really like walnuts. Whole Foods brand walnuts will now cost a full $2 less. The new price of $6.99 is a full 22 percent less than yesterday’s price.

Organic Marinara Pasta Sauce

365 Organic Marinara Pasta Sauce was sliced down 20 cents, from $2.99 to $2.79. This is a pretty meager ~6.7 percent reduction in price.

Organic AlmondMilk

Even almond milk got a 20 cent price reduction. Whole Foods’ 365 brand AlmondMilk will now be priced at $1.99. If you buy from here on out you’ll be saving ~9 percent.

Organic Milk

Organic milk got a 50 cent price cut to $5.99 from $6.49. That works out to ~7.7 percent less expensive milk under Amazon.

Large Brown Eggs

Prices for Whole Foods brand cage-free non-GMO large brown eggs were cut from $3.69 to $2.99. The 70 cent price drop represents a ~19 percent cut.

Organic Salted and Unsalted Butter

You can now get your butter for 10 percent less than you could yesterday. Whole Foods brand unsalted and salted butter was cut from $4.99 to $4.49.

Creamy and Crunchy Almond Butter

A dollar was shaved off the previously $7.99 Creamy and Crunchy Almond Butters. The $1 savings is ~12.5 percent lower than the starting price.

Organic Roast Chicken

Fresh roasted organic chicken was discounted from $14.99 to $9.99. The 33 percent price drop is one of the larger discounts rolled out today.

Baby Kale and 50/50 Spring Mix

Both Whole Foods brand Kale and Spring Mix were discounted by 50 cents, or ~12.5 percent.

