Here’s everything new Niantic just added to Pokémon GO

Niantic is rounding out the year with one of Pokémon GO’s biggest updates to date. We knew earlier this week that the update was right around the corner, but we didn’t know exactly when. The answer: now.

From new Pokémon to crazy new weather systems and minor text fixes (heh) to battle system changes, there’s a good amount happening here. Here’s everything we’ve seen so far. Tap that right arrow to start the gallery (or if you’re on mobile, just scroll.)

Spotted something else? Let us know in the comments.