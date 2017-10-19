Here’s everything Adobe announced at its MAX conference this week

Posted by
Here’s everything Adobe announced at its MAX conference this week

Adobe is hosting its MAX conference this week in Las Vegas, and even though the company has long moved to a subscription model with regular updates, it still uses the event to launch its most important updates and new products. Here is our rundown of the biggest announcements, which range from new tools for designers, a completely new version of Lightroom and a few crazy experiments.

Hello Adobe XD

XD is Adobe’s newest tool for UI and UX designers. It lets you easily prototype and wireframe applications and websites on interactive artboards. Adobe stressed that its focus here was on making the application as fast as possible and to get out of designers’ way. “XD is a UX/UI solution for designers who want to start their day with an application and hang their hat on it at the end of the day,” Adobe’s Cisco Guzman told us.

Goodbye Lightroom CC — hello Lightroom CC

Say goodbye to Lightroom CC and say hello to Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic CC. Lightroom is Adobe’s photo management and editing tool. Originally, it was all about managing your photos on your hard drive. At this week’s event, Adobe is switching things up. The original desktop- and drive-centric Lightroom CC is now Lightroom Classic CC and the new Lightroom CC is now a cloud-centric tool that features most — but not all — of the original Lightroom tools for editing images. Adobe also introduced new pricing plans to go with this change, including a Lightroom-only plan with a terabyte of online storage.

Hello Adobe Dimension CC

Dimension, previously known as “Project Felix,” is a new tool that takes Adobe’s knowledge of 2D and 3D image manipulation, mixes in some machine learning smarts, and then allows you to easily combine 3D models with your 2D images. Among other things, it automatically knows how to light a scene and where to place objects in relation to the horizon.

Finding fonts with your camera

If you’re into typography, this one’s for you: Adobe Capture can now look at your images and tell you what font is being used in them. It matches the fonts in the image to its Typekit library, so if you have a Creative Cloud subscription, you can immediately use that font in your own projects. It’s obviously limited by what’s in Typekit, but that’s a pretty big library.

Hello KyleBrush.com

Adobe also announced that it has acquired KyleBrush.com and that all of the more than 1,000 brushes in that brush collection will now be available for free to Creative Cloud users. The project’s creator, Kyle T. Webster, is joining Adobe.

Welcome Character Animator CC

Character Animator CC lets you easily create animations from your vector graphics by tracking your movements. During its beta, it was used by the Colbert Show, among others, to bring characters like Donald Trump and God to life.

Character Animator CC is now out of beta.

New pricing

We’re used to everything in tech getting cheaper, but a full Creative Cloud subscription is about to get a bit more expensive.

Prices for Creative Cloud for Individuals and Single App plans will increase by 6 percent. The new price for a Creative Cloud All Apps annual plan will be $52.99 per month, up from $49.99.

In addition, Adobe also now offers a new Lightroom CC plan that features a terabyte of online storage for $9.99 per month. The photography plan with Lightroom and Photoshop now features a $9.99 add-on if you want that terabyte of storage there, too.

Hello HP ZBook x2

This isn’t technically an Adobe announcement, but the company was involved in building HP’s latest Surface clone, the ZBook x2. This is probably the most powerful detachable computer on the market right now. It’s a rugged machine with high-end specs for creatives. It comes with a pen and all the ports you can throw at a modern laptop.

See sound with Project Sonicscape

Project SonicScape helps VR and AR filmmakers understand how to best use sound in their scenes. It allows them to visualize where sound comes from in their 360-degree scenes.

For now, this is only a prototype, but chances are it’ll find its way into tools like Adobe Premiere pretty soon.

Delete anything from videos with Project Cloak

Adobe Photoshop now makes it easy to erase blemishes and full objects from single frames. For videos, that’s a bit harder, but Adobe showed off a prototype of Project Cloak (well, it gave the exclusive to our friends at Engadget, but who are we to squabble). Cloak lets you mask the parts of a video you want to erase and then — well — it erases it. Magic.

AI for creativity

This wasn’t so much an announcement but a general mission statement for Adobe. The company is all in on AI and machine learning and considers its Sensei AI platform a “generational bet” for the company. You can read more about what this means for the future of the company here.

