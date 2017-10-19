0/11 Replay Gallery More Galleries Skip
Here’s everything Adobe announced at its MAX conference this week
Adobe is hosting its MAX conference this week in Las Vegas, and even though the company has long moved to a subscription model with regular updates, it still uses the event to launch its most important updates and new products. Here is our rundown of the biggest announcements, which range from new tools for designers, a completely new version of Lightroom and a few crazy experiments.
Hello Adobe XD
Goodbye Lightroom CC — hello Lightroom CC
Hello Adobe Dimension CC
Finding fonts with your camera
Hello KyleBrush.com
Welcome Character Animator CC
New pricing
Hello HP ZBook x2
See sound with Project Sonicscape
Delete anything from videos with Project Cloak
AI for creativity
