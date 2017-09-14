Here’s all the crazy hardware presented at HAX’s 10th demo day

We stopped by HAX’s demo day at the San Francisco Mint to check out all the hardware startups in the accelerator’s 10th batch. Many of the startups showcased creative combinations of hardware and software, particularly machine learning, to improve upon legacy services and outdated business models.

HAX is known for its expertise in prototyping and manufacturing in China. The companies aided by HAX receive dedicated resources to address the unique challenges faced by hardware startup founders.

Breezi

Breezi monitors your HVAC system to provide you key insights into the performance of your filters. With an Amazon Alexa integration, you can check the status of your HVAC system with your voice and easily order replacement filters at the optimal time to save you money and improve your health.

The company sells a sensor that can be placed directly into an air filter to monitor pressure and other indicators of system status.

Digi Bio

Digi Bio is building hardware to accelerate biotech research. The company’s first product is a box that automates experiments with a microfluidic chip that can be programmed to run common tests at breakneck speed.

EngX

EngX is looking to speed up the prototyping process with its manufacturing tool capable of 3D additive printing, assembly and wiring. Traditional 3D printers are only capable of additive manufacturing — assembly remains a manual task.

Today, assembly is done via a customizable parts trey, but in the future the team says they  would like to add more computer vision to the mix to make the assembly process even more adaptable.

Flow Neuroscience

Leveraging research in the field of neuroscience, the Flow team is creating a specialty wearable that uses targeted electrical impulses to treat depression. Studies have shown that activating the often subdued left frontal lobe can reduce symptoms of depression.

Users wear the headband for 25 minutes up to five times a week at first, gradually reducing their usage to a normal cadence. The goal is to help patients by reducing the need for antidepressant drugs.

GardenSpace

GardenSpace is a monitoring tool for home gardening. Equipped with a camera, GardenSpace can provide you information on the health of your plants and administer water when needed.

The team is using thermal imaging to monitor dehydration. When you grow your plants alongside GardenSpace, the system can easily reference historical benchmarks and keep you informed via a mobile app.

Lumotune

Lumotune is building transparent glass that can display content for store owners. By bridging the physical and digital worlds, retailers can target their advertising content for specific dates and times.

Lumotune mainly rents its glass to stores that then place the advertising boards behind their traditional windows. The company also sells its panels in larger volumes. These customers can install the speciality glass directly into their windows.

SmartShepherd

SmartShepherd is supporting the livestock industry, helping farmers perform full pedigree recording at a fraction of the traditional cost. The startup’s IOT device is designed to track the mothers of newborn lambs. Reducing inbreeding can save farmers significant capital and improve outcomes across the industry.

Teamosa

Teamosa is a tea making machine designed to optimize the retention of antioxidants in brewed tea. The device offers temperature and time controls and is able to automatically clean itself.

In addition to the ultrasonic tea brewer, Teamosa also sells tea in speciality packets designed for the brewing machine. Of course consumers can use their own tea if they wish.

ZiO Health

ZiO Health is looking to build a testing system that can accommodate a variety of bodily fluids. Out of the gate, ZiO is focusing on breast milk. When used with specialty cartridges, ZiO can inform mothers about the quality of their breast milk and the presence of key vitamins or undesired pollutants. In the future, ZiO would like to accommodate blood and saliva.

Moona

Moona’s custom pillow uses water to control the temperature of pillows to help people sleep better. The closed loop heating and cooling system ensures customers can dial in specific settings night after night without worrying about changing water and cleaning regularly.

On the software side, Moona uses machine learning to monitor sleep patterns and automatically adapt pillow temperature throughout the night to maximize sleep quality.

Unsupervised

Unsupervised‘s brand of autonomous last mile delivery comes with legs. The startup’s first delivery robot is Aida. By relying on reinforcement learning, Aida is able to operate in complex and variable environments.

