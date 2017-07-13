Here’s a sneak peek of what Disney’s Star Wars Land will look like

This weekend is Disney’s D23 expo, where the company often unveils the first glimpses into what it has in store for the years ahead.

Our own Editor-and-Disney-aficionado-in-Chief Matthew Panzarino is down in LA for the event’s early access press day, and they’ve just pulled back the curtain on a bunch of stuff that’ll appear in the Star Wars Land parks that are set to open at Disneyland and Disneyworld in 2019.

I expect we’ll see quite a bit more about Star Wars Land — and, hopefully, the tech that’ll power it — throughout the weekend, but here’s a little sneak peek of what we’ve seen so so far.