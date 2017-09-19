Here are the best ARKit apps for iOS 11 you should try right now
Apple just released iOS 11 to the public, and a big feature is ARKit, the company’s SDK that lets developers easily create cool augmented reality apps.
Even though Apple announced ARKit a few months ago, there aren’t a ton of good options available right now to test out AR on your phone. But we’ve found a few good ones that will at least let you see the potential of augmented reality and ARKit.
If you have an iPad Pro, Phone 6s / 6s Plus, iPhone 7 / 7 Plus, iPhone SE, or iPhone 8 / 8 Plus, you can download iOS 11 now and then check out these apps in the App Store.
Click through to see screenshots of each app using augmented reality along with a brief description. Just remember that it’s pretty hard to get a feel for it just looking at 2D images, so you should definitely download these and check them out yourself.
World Brush
Edmonds
Stack AR
Thomas and Friends
Housecraft
AR MeasureKit
TOP