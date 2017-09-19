Here are the best ARKit apps for iOS 11 you should try right now

Apple just released iOS 11 to the public, and a big feature is ARKit, the company’s SDK that lets developers easily create cool augmented reality apps.

Even though Apple announced ARKit a few months ago, there aren’t a ton of good options available right now to test out AR on your phone. But we’ve found a few good ones that will at least let you see the potential of augmented reality and ARKit.

If you have an iPad Pro, Phone 6s / 6s Plus, iPhone 7 / 7 Plus, iPhone SE, or iPhone 8 / 8 Plus, you can download iOS 11 now and then check out these apps in the App Store.

Click through to see screenshots of each app using augmented reality along with a brief description. Just remember that it’s pretty hard to get a feel for it just looking at 2D images, so you should definitely download these and check them out yourself.