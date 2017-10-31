Halloween comes to your favorite apps

Posted by
View All Gallery View Replay Gallery
0/12 Replay Gallery More Galleries
SEE SLIDESHOW

Halloween comes to your favorite apps

Posted by
View All Gallery View Replay Gallery

Does the internet seem a little spookier today? (And no, I don’t mean because you read through of the latest news in your Twitter feed.)

As it turns out, a lot of the big tech companies have gotten into the Halloween spirit this year, with fun little easter eggs and Halloween-themed additions to their apps and services.

Have you spotted them all?

1/12

Facebook

Facebook rolled out several new features in advance of Halloween, including a Happy Halloween message in your feed, Halloween-themed backgrounds for status updates, Halloween special effects in the Camera, and even an interactive Halloween game in the Camera that has you trying to escape from a virtual haunted house.

2/12

Messenger

In Messenger, you can try on Halloween masks and frames in the camera, and use them in your video chats, too, if you want to scare your friends.

3/12

Instagram

Instagram has spooky AR masks, too, including ye ol’ flashlight trick, as well as one with fog, among others. You’ll also find a bunch of Halloween stickers to use, like pumpkins and candy corn.

4/12

Snapchat

In addition to its own set of Halloween-themed masks, Snapchat gave its snap map a Halloween-styled black-and-orange theme as well. To find your snap map, open the camera then pinch on the screen to pull it up. You might notice your Bitmoji becomes a zombie, witch or trick-or-treater, too, when in motion.

Advertisement
5/12

Pinterest

Pinterest tucked away a fun Easter Egg in its app for Halloween. If you do a search for #trickortreat in the Pinterest iPhone app, you’ll come across a mini-game where you try to pin candy on ghosts as pins scroll by.

(via @garrettmoon)

6/12

Outlook

Outlook.com on the web has a Halloween theme option that skins your inbox black and adds a ghost.

(via Mspoweruser.com)

7/12

Amazon Alexa

Not wanting to stay on the Halloween festivities sidelines, Amazon Alexa has a few tricks (or treats) up its speaker sleeve to help you get engaged before you head out for the night. Want some scary tunes? Want some games? Just tell Alexa, “let’s get spooky.”

8/12

Pokémon Go

Don’t forget the Halloween event in Pokémon Go where new Generation 3 Pokémon are unveiled, Pikachu wears a witch hat, and you earn double candy for all transfers, catches, and hatches, among other things.

Advertisement
9/12

Stranger Things in Spotify

Okay, it’s more of a promo for Stranger Things, but it is spooky. Netflix teamed up with Spotify to create an interactive experience for the new season of its popular show, which includes character playlists that take you to The Upside Down when they start playing.

10/12

Uber

Uber updated its app with Halloween-themed driver compliments, featuring ghosts, witches, pumpkins and more. (Rival Lyft had an awesome Stranger Things tie-in giving out scary rides, but it has ended.)

11/12

Google Doodle

Google usually gets into the Halloween spirit via its doodle. In some years, it has been an interactive game to play. This year, however, it’s a doodle that launches a YouTube video, Jinx’s Night Out, a sequel to last year’s doodle. The video tells a story of a lonely ghost in search of a costume and a way to belong.

12/12

Google Assistant

Like Alexa, Google Assistant got a Halloween upgrade, too. You can ask the virtual assistant to scare you, add Halloween candy to your list, or even command it to “get spooky” which starts an hour-long Halloween sounds playlists and can take control of connected lights and TVs.

(credit: YouTube user Eli Jaimes)

SEE SLIDESHOW

12 neat hidden features in the iPhone X

by Romain Dillet
More Galleries
BACK TO
TOP