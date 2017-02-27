Google at MWC: Daydream trees, cherry blossom, and nougat smoothies

Posted by
View All Gallery View Replay Gallery
0/21 Replay Gallery More Galleries
SEE SLIDESHOW

Google at MWC: Daydream trees, cherry blossom, and nougat smoothies

Posted by
View All Gallery View Replay Gallery

Every year, Google mixes up its presence at MWC a bit. After a few years of handing out smoothies and Android pins inside one of the halls here in Barcelona, Google made the move outside in recent years. That works great when it’s warm, but on a chilly day, it doesn’t exactly make for a pleasant experience. Here is what Google had to offer this year.

1/21

Hola

Visitors are always greeted by life-sized Android statues. This time around, it’s Safari Android.

2/21

Tango Tetrahedrons

A bit further down, a man who is impervious to the cold is sitting in front of a green structure. Inside, you can get a demo of Tango, Google’s mobile augmented reality project that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere.

3/21

Tango demo

Google splits participants up in groups of four or five people to give them a demo and try out Tango in person.

4/21

Daydream trees

A bit further down the alley, you can get a demo of Google’s Daydream VR headset — inside a tree. It’s like a dream. Inside a tree. Because why not.

Advertisement
5/21

Androidify your bag

Google also brought back an old favorite: customized tote bags. These feature an Android figure you can design yourself.

6/21

Print lab

You then head over to the print lab to pick up your bag.

7/21

Tuk Tuk for no reason

For reasons I couldn’t quite figure out, there was a Tuk Tuk in this area, too.

8/21

Pins and more pins

Back on the other side of alley, you can find another favorite: Android pins in all shapes and sizes.

Advertisement
9/21

Google Assistant in a ski hut

Google can’t do anything these days without involving the Google Assistant. At MWC, it’s giving Assistant demos in a ski hut, complete with a paper deer head on the wall.

10/21

The Google Assistant hut

It’s a nicely decorated hut that shows off all of the current Google Assistant integrations.

11/21

Allo

Outside of the hut, Google set up a few stations to also demo Google Allo. That bear looks familiar…

12/21

Androidify

Google is all about customization, so you can also print custom Androidify stickers here.

Advertisement
13/21

Japan

For reasons I don’t fully understand, the back part of Google’s area has a Japanese theme to it. Here, you can get a demo of Google Duo.

14/21

Fake Zen

It’s quite pretty, with a fake plastic Zen garden as the flooring.

15/21

More Androids

There is also a Japanese Android statue and a couple of plastic cherry trees.

16/21

Cherry trees

Nothing like a fake cherry blossom to make you feel like it’s spring and you’re in Kyoto instead of Barcelona.

Advertisement
17/21

Ice carving

There’s also some ice carving happening back here. Because — why not?

18/21

Smoothies!

And the perennial highlight of Google’s MWC presence: there are smoothies in enticing flavors like “Gingerbread meets Nougat,” and “Yoghurt Nougat.”

19/21

High five

You pay for them with a high five. Not bad because food at MWC can get pricey. A mediocre lunch is almost 40 euros.

20/21

Almost 1,700 high fives

They keep a count of all the high fives.

Advertisement
21/21

Facebook's view

And here is what all of this looks like from Facebook’s briefing room on the second floor.

SEE SLIDESHOW

Everything we know so far about Uber's sexual

by John Mannes
More Galleries
BACK TO
TOP