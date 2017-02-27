0/21 Replay Gallery More Galleries Skip
SEE SLIDESHOW
Google at MWC: Daydream trees, cherry blossom, and nougat smoothies
Every year, Google mixes up its presence at MWC a bit. After a few years of handing out smoothies and Android pins inside one of the halls here in Barcelona, Google made the move outside in recent years. That works great when it’s warm, but on a chilly day, it doesn’t exactly make for a pleasant experience. Here is what Google had to offer this year.
1/21
Hola
2/21
Tango Tetrahedrons
3/21
Tango demo
4/21
Daydream trees
Advertisement
5/21
Androidify your bag
6/21
Print lab
7/21
Tuk Tuk for no reason
8/21
Pins and more pins
Advertisement
9/21
Google Assistant in a ski hut
10/21
The Google Assistant hut
11/21
Allo
12/21
Androidify
Advertisement
13/21
Japan
14/21
Fake Zen
15/21
More Androids
16/21
Cherry trees
Advertisement
17/21
Ice carving
18/21
Smoothies!
19/21
High five
20/21
Almost 1,700 high fives
Advertisement
21/21
Facebook's view
TOP