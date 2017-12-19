Gift Guide: The best Nintendo Switch games and gifts
The Switch has had an amazing debut year, defying worries that it would crash and burn like its superficially similar predecessor, the Wii U. Unlike that console, however, the Switch is just stocked with amazing games, many of them exclusives. From serious challenges for seasoned gamers to multiplayer laughs with inexperienced friends, there’s something for everyone. Here are our picks for the games any Switch owner should have.
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Breath of the Wild, though
Super Mario Odyssey
Blaster Master Zero
Zelda again
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Some extra Joy-Cons
Charging rack
Snipperclips
Which reminds me… Zelda
Splatoon 2
Disgaea 5 Complete
A hard traveling case
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle
Steamworld Dig 2
Golf Story
Stardew Valley
