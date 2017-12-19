Gift guide: Playstation 4 Games worth giving

2017 has been a banner year for gaming, and the PS4 in particular has gotten a ridiculous amount of really great games. Whether you or your loved one is interested in action, huge explorable worlds, RPGs, multiplayer, or something that doesn’t quite fit in the usual categories, there was an amazing game (or four) this year that fit the bill. (And I’ll go through them in that order.)

Here are our picks for the best and most interesting games to come out in the last year for the PS4 (though some are cross-platform). None require the PS4 Pro, though of course many will feature improved graphics on the upgraded system. Even including only the cream of the crop I hit 20 items to recommend, but there are dozens more that could also be great gifts. Feel free to include your own suggestions in the comments!