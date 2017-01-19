Fintech predictions for 2017

My 2017 predictions for the fintech industry spell out a future of continued scale and disruption, coming off the heels of what ended up being a pretty unpredictable year in 2016. In spite of that, by my count, I got 75% of my 2016 predictions right. Will I have the same level of success this year? Time will tell.

While we don’t know exactly what’s going to happen, 2017 promises to be a big year in finance – especially for fintech. Companies that were once considered “start-ups” will come into their own as “companies.” The promise of fintech will move from potential to palpable, perceptible to present. And if done right – and this is the most exciting part – the consumer wins.