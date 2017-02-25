Everything we know so far about Uber’s sexual harassment scandal
Former Uber engineer Susan Fowler Rigetti’s story of sexual harassment and HR complicity at the company has drawn a lot of attention from the outside world as many relate to her frustrations and the broader systemic culture of sexism that manifests itself across the tech industry. In the days since Rigetti published her account, decisions have been made both inside and outside of Uber that will determine the impact her story will have. Catch up on all of the news and analysis surrounding the story here — we will update this gallery with new developments as they emerge.
