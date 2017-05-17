Everything Google announced at its Google I/O keynote

Everything Google announced at its Google I/O keynote

Google just kicked off its annual Google I/O developer conference. It’s a great opportunity to get a sneak peek at what’s next for Android and other platforms. This year was no different as the company announced a ton of stuff.

In case you missed it, here’s everything Google announced today.

2 billion!

Sundar Pichai first took the stage to share some numbers. There are now 800 million monthly active users on Google Drive, 500 million Google Photos users who upload 1.2 billion photos every day.

Even more impressive, there are 2 billion people using an Android device today.

AI everywhere

Artificial intelligence was the big theme of the conference. Google is going to apply a layer of artificial intelligence to all of its products.

And it starts with Google Lens. This new technology will make your phone smarter. You’ll be able to point your camera at something and Google Lens will figure out what you’re looking at.

Google.ai

Google doesn’t just want to make its own products better. The company is launching a new initiative called Google.ai to share research papers, tools and more with the rest of the AI community.

Second-generation Tensor Processing Units

Google has developed its own tensor processing units chips for machine learning. While you’re probably not going to use these chips yourself, the company announced that the second generation is already here.

Google claims the each second-generation TPU can deliver up to 180 teraflops of performance.

Google Assistant is getting more conversational

Google Assistant started on the Pixel phone and has now expanded to 100 million Android devices out there.

And the company is adding new features, making it more conversational. For instance, you can now type your query instead of saying it out loud. This is going to be perfect for a crowded environment.

iPhone users, rejoice!

Are you frustrated with Siri? Google is launching Google Assistant on the iPhone today. You’ll be able to do the exact same things on your Android and iOS devices. The only issue is that you can’t set it up as your default vocal assistant to replace Siri.

More Google Assistant

Google Assistant’s SDK means that you’ll be able to access Google Assistant on new kinds of devices. And Google is also expanding third-party actions so that you can send money, trigger your connected home devices and more on all your devices.

Google Assistant is also learning new languages soon.

Google Home v2

This feels like a version 2 altogether. Google Home is getting proactive assistance, a new feature that will nudge you when Google Home wants to suggest something (for instance if there’s a traffic jam to go to work today).

Just like with the Amazon Echo, you’ll be able to call people using your Google Home. The device is now also a Bluetooth speaker and supports more music services. Finally, you can launch something on the device and display it on your phone or TV using a Chromecast.

And now, Google Photos

Google Photos has been working well, so Google is adding new features. It uses facial recognition to suggest sharing an album. And you can now print photo books from the service.

360 videos… on the TV

YouTube is adding 360 videos to their TV app. I’m not sure it’s the best device for this kind of video, but hey why not.

Android O, just O

Let’s be honest, everybody was waiting for Android news. While Google hasn’t shared the final name of Android O, it is now available as a beta.

It features picture-in-picture, autofill with Google, notification dots and a ton of optimizations.

Android Optimizations

Your next Android device should boot faster, have more battery life and be more secure. Sometimes, it’s good to take a step back and make sure everything runs smoothly.

Goodbye, Java!

And if you’re a developer, you’ll be happy to learn that you can now code your apps in Kotlin, a more modern coding language.

Onto the next 2 billion users

Android has become so sophisticated that Google has stripped down its mobile operating system to make it run on crazy cheap phones. Android Go is going to target developing countries.

New Tango

Google is still iterating on its crazy Tango project. Thanks to a bunch of sensors, Tango lets you localize yourself inside buildings, such as malls and museums. Google now calls its positioning technology VPS.

And finally…

Google is a search engine company, so it seems logical that the company unveiled Google for Jobs. This new search engine is going to help you find a new job.

It sounds a bit scary, but Google now wants to control many different aspects of our lives, including how we find new jobs.

