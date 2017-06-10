0/6 Replay Gallery More Galleries Skip
EA announces Star Wars Battlefront II, Madden 18 and more new games from E3 2017
Today, Electronic Arts makes some of the most successful video games in the world and are announcing new titles at this year’s E3 . If you love Star Wars, Assassin’s Creed, FIFA, Madden, Need for Speed or any other games developed by EA, chances are you’ll love what was announced today.
Madden 18 – Longshot
FIFA 18
Need for Speed Payback
Anthem
A Way Out
