EA announces Star Wars Battlefront II, Madden 18 and more new games from E3 2017

Today, Electronic Arts makes some of the most successful video games in the world and are announcing new titles at this year’s E3 . If you love Star Wars, Assassin’s Creed, FIFA, Madden, Need for Speed or any other games developed by EA, chances are you’ll love what was announced today.

Click through (desktop) or scroll down (mobile) to see what new games you’ll be playing sooner or later.

In the upcoming Star Wars Battlefront II, gamers in multiplayer will be able to assume the roles of Rey, Darth Maul, Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker and other recognizable characters, across all eras of the Star Wars universe.

Fret not, there’s also a story mode, where the player fights as a female First Order soldier, intent on breaking the backs of the Rebels and avenging the Empire.

Madden 18 – Longshot

Longshot is the first ever story-driven, cinematic version of the Madden sports game franchise. It features Mahershala Ali, using motion capture technology and is poised to be a Frostbite 2, multi-platform with a lot to live up to.

FIFA 18

FIFA 18 puts you in control of all of favorite global teams of the world’s game. But, the real magic happens in singleplayer, where you’ll be in the boots of Alexander, an up-and-coming footballer that is vied for by all the world’s best football clubs.

Need for Speed Payback

Expecting a new Need for Speed? EA has established NFS as the top arcade-style racing game series for more than a decade, with Payback being their latest entry.

In Need for Speed Payback, you’ll be racing exotic imports and homegrown hot rods against rival crews, all the while boosting cars to your personal benefit.

Anthem

Anthem is new IP from Bioware, the makers of Mass Effect. While it’s all teaser trailers for today, Anthem appears to be a post-apocalyptic, futuristic mech survival game.

In other words, it sounds intense.

A Way Out

A new indie title, A Way Out is a video game designed to be played in split-screen, co-op, or online between the perspectives of the two main characters.

Check out the trailer, since I don’t want to spoil the story for you. But, think Shawshank Redemption as video game, meets gritty tactics and the desire for freedom.

